IT has been the best part of 20 years since I last warmed the press benches at Rugby Park and Stark’s Park. Two decades since I tried to wangle Radiohead quotes into my match reports for The Herald and Sunday Herald. Not long enough, I hear some long-term readers say.

Back then Radio Scotland’s Saturday football coverage was required listening. But when I stopped writing match reports I also stopped listening as I resorted to my original footballing allegiances, 5 Live and footy south of the Border. (We only got Match of the Day in Northern Ireland when I was a kid. Come on you Spurs!)

Admittedly, even now I still check to see how Stirling Albion have got on, but otherwise I have done without the tender mercies of Chick Young and Willie Miller.

And so when I do tune into Radio Scotland’s Open All Mics on a Saturday afternoon it remains a bit of a novelty to my ears. Which is why, I think, I can safely say, it really is a bit mad. Not bad, but definitely mad.

I mean, it is the most curious of formats. There’s something almost Bacchanalian about it, consisting as it does of urgent conversations interrupted by explosions of plosives as a reporter cuts in to announce that Cove Rangers have won a throw-in on the halfway line.

(OK, I’m slightly exaggerating. Last Saturday most of the explosions came from Celtic Park where the hosts had racked up yet another goal against their luckless Hibee visitors.)

Admittedly when I first heard Open All Mics I did think it was largely incomprehensible. I had no clue what was going on. It just sounded like lots of shouty blokes shouting over each other. But now, with experience, I’ve rather warmed to the programme’s inherent democracy. I like the fact that a reporter can burst in and tell us something about Cove Rangers. All clubs are equal under the licence fee.

That said, I am also always rather amused by how seriously everyone takes everything.

At one point last Saturday there was an intense discussion between Michael Stewart and Tom English about the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) to Scottish football. I was sure at any second it was about to go all Miriam Margolyes. But then I was forgetting this was Radio Scotland, not Radio 4.

Anyway, the good news came at the end. Stirling Albion are top of the league. That’s worth shouting about.

I didn’t actually hear Miriam Margolyes’s sweary outburst on the Today programme last Saturday but I did catch Monday’s show and the interview with the comedian Rob Delaney calmly talking about the death of his two-year-old son Henry. What an incredible testimony. Powerful, upsetting and full of love. And then he talked about the dog, at which point I suspect half those listening lost it.

“I’m 45, I’m a comedian. Everybody in my house is very funny,” he explained. “There’s a premium in being funny. So I laugh and smile a lot. And I’ve never seen joy like a dog on a paediatric cancer ward.”

Yeah, I might need a minute. You too? I’m not surprised.

Tears and laughter. Last Saturday Des Clarke, hosting Breaking the News, Radio Scotland’s own comic take on the headlines, discussed GB News hiring John Cleese as a presenter.

“In recent years John Cleese has been criticised for his news on immigration,” Clarke pointed out, “a subject that he’ll tackle in his new GB News segment, A Fish Called Rwanda.”

OK, as lines go it’s a bit try-too-hard, but it did make me chuckle.