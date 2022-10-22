IT has been the best part of 20 years since I last warmed the press benches at Rugby Park and Stark’s Park. Two decades since I tried to wangle Radiohead quotes into my match reports for The Herald and Sunday Herald. Not long enough, I hear some long-term readers say.
Back then Radio Scotland’s Saturday football coverage was required listening. But when I stopped writing match reports I also stopped listening as I resorted to my original footballing allegiances, 5 Live and footy south of the Border. (We only got Match of the Day in Northern Ireland when I was a kid. Come on you Spurs!)
Admittedly, even now I still check to see how Stirling Albion have got on, but otherwise I have done without the tender mercies of Chick Young and Willie Miller.
And so when I do tune into Radio Scotland’s Open All Mics on a Saturday afternoon it remains a bit of a novelty to my ears. Which is why, I think, I can safely say, it really is a bit mad. Not bad, but definitely mad.
I mean, it is the most curious of formats. There’s something almost Bacchanalian about it, consisting as it does of urgent conversations interrupted by explosions of plosives as a reporter cuts in to announce that Cove Rangers have won a throw-in on the halfway line.
(OK, I’m slightly exaggerating. Last Saturday most of the explosions came from Celtic Park where the hosts had racked up yet another goal against their luckless Hibee visitors.)
Admittedly when I first heard Open All Mics I did think it was largely incomprehensible. I had no clue what was going on. It just sounded like lots of shouty blokes shouting over each other. But now, with experience, I’ve rather warmed to the programme’s inherent democracy. I like the fact that a reporter can burst in and tell us something about Cove Rangers. All clubs are equal under the licence fee.
That said, I am also always rather amused by how seriously everyone takes everything.
At one point last Saturday there was an intense discussion between Michael Stewart and Tom English about the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) to Scottish football. I was sure at any second it was about to go all Miriam Margolyes. But then I was forgetting this was Radio Scotland, not Radio 4.
Anyway, the good news came at the end. Stirling Albion are top of the league. That’s worth shouting about.
I didn’t actually hear Miriam Margolyes’s sweary outburst on the Today programme last Saturday but I did catch Monday’s show and the interview with the comedian Rob Delaney calmly talking about the death of his two-year-old son Henry. What an incredible testimony. Powerful, upsetting and full of love. And then he talked about the dog, at which point I suspect half those listening lost it.
“I’m 45, I’m a comedian. Everybody in my house is very funny,” he explained. “There’s a premium in being funny. So I laugh and smile a lot. And I’ve never seen joy like a dog on a paediatric cancer ward.”
Yeah, I might need a minute. You too? I’m not surprised.
Tears and laughter. Last Saturday Des Clarke, hosting Breaking the News, Radio Scotland’s own comic take on the headlines, discussed GB News hiring John Cleese as a presenter.
“In recent years John Cleese has been criticised for his news on immigration,” Clarke pointed out, “a subject that he’ll tackle in his new GB News segment, A Fish Called Rwanda.”
OK, as lines go it’s a bit try-too-hard, but it did make me chuckle.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here