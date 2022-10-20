Shetlanders are being encouraged to regulalry check on elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours amid an outage affecting landlines, mobile phones and internet.

Communication lines were cut after a subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Scottish mainland was damaged overnight.

Engineers are currently working to restore services or divert services via other routes.

Police are advising people not to make non-urgent calls “for the time being” so that all available lines can be used for emergencies if required.

Islanders have also been reminded that they may be able call 999 from their landline or mobile in an emergency even if they don’t have a signal from their mobile provider.

Police say extra patrols are being conducted by officers in vehicles and on foot, while they are also working with local partners to make additional resources available.

Superintendent David Ross said: “We are advising people not to make non-urgent calls for the time being so that all available lines can be used for emergencies if required.

"In an emergency the public should try calling 999 on their landline or mobile. If that does not work you should go to your nearest police station, ambulance station, fire station or hospital to report an emergency or try flagging down an emergency services vehicle that does not have its blue lights on.

“Officers are patrolling in vehicles and on foot and we are working with partners to make additional resources available. I would ask that relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people check on them regularly. Assistance alarms may not be operating correctly.”