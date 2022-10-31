After all this time I can’t believe I have never shared a recipe for the classic crème brûlée.

This is a take on a classic recipe but with a hint of white chocolate. It’s absolutely divine!

Ingredients

Makes 6 - 8

500ml Double cream

6 x Egg yolks

120g White chocolate – good quality – broken into pieces

80g Caster sugar plus extra for caramelising

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

Method

Preheat oven Gas mark 3/160c/140c fan

To begin, pour the cream into a saucepan and gently bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and add the broken white chocolate and vanilla extract and mix in until combined thoroughly. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until pale then slowly pour the hot cream into the egg yolk mixture, whisking continuously. Strain and divide the liquid evenly between 6 to 8 ramekins. Place these into a roasting tray or oven proof dish.

Transfer the roasting tin into the oven. Fill with hot water until it reaches the half-way up the sides of the ramekins.

Bake the brûlées for 15 to 20 minutes or until just set with a slight wobble in the centre. Remove the ramekins from the roasting tin and leave to cool completely. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 4 - 6 hours.

Once fully set sprinkle the top of each crème brûlée with about 1 tsp of sugar (enough to cover the surface) and spread in an even layer. Caramelise with a blowtorch just before serving. If you don’t have a blow torch to hand turn a grill on high and gentle caramelise this way. Allow a few minutes to set hard and serve! Delicious

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend