After all this time I can’t believe I have never shared a recipe for the classic crème brûlée.
This is a take on a classic recipe but with a hint of white chocolate. It’s absolutely divine!
Ingredients
Makes 6 - 8
500ml Double cream
6 x Egg yolks
120g White chocolate – good quality – broken into pieces
80g Caster sugar plus extra for caramelising
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
Method
Preheat oven Gas mark 3/160c/140c fan
To begin, pour the cream into a saucepan and gently bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and add the broken white chocolate and vanilla extract and mix in until combined thoroughly. Remove from the heat and set aside.
In a mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until pale then slowly pour the hot cream into the egg yolk mixture, whisking continuously. Strain and divide the liquid evenly between 6 to 8 ramekins. Place these into a roasting tray or oven proof dish.
Transfer the roasting tin into the oven. Fill with hot water until it reaches the half-way up the sides of the ramekins.
Bake the brûlées for 15 to 20 minutes or until just set with a slight wobble in the centre. Remove the ramekins from the roasting tin and leave to cool completely. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least 4 - 6 hours.
Once fully set sprinkle the top of each crème brûlée with about 1 tsp of sugar (enough to cover the surface) and spread in an even layer. Caramelise with a blowtorch just before serving. If you don’t have a blow torch to hand turn a grill on high and gentle caramelise this way. Allow a few minutes to set hard and serve! Delicious
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here