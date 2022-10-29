Fiction

Liberation Day

George Saunders

Bloomsbury Publishing, £18.99 (Ebook £13.29)

After nearly a 10-year break from short story collections, George Saunders returns with Liberation Day, nine tales set in a warped - but perhaps not too distant - future. In his opening story, also titled Liberation Day, the 2017 Booker Prize winner tells of modern slaves whose memories have been wiped, and are captive in the home of 'leaders' who use them as storytelling pawns. Love Letter presents prose from grandfather to grandson, discussing a difficult political climate and the parts we all play in society. A Mom Of Bold Action gives the account of a worried housewife who fears for her son's safety after an attack by a homeless man, raising questions of justice. Complex, gripping and sharp, Saunders' latest collection is a triumph of storytelling, and a frank comment on the roles we hold and our responsibilities in society.

9/10

Our Share Of Night

Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell,

Granta Books, £18.99 (ebook £18.99)

At over 700 pages, Our Share Of Night is certainly an undertaking - and a heavy one at that. If you're not put off by the length and sinister content, you'll be richly rewarded with a dark and twisted tale. Through separate timelines, it follows Juan - a medium who can commune with the dead, a talent that is exploited by the wealthy and evil Order - and his son Gaspar, who he is struggling to protect from the clutches of those in charge. There's a lot of black magic and the occult, making for grim reading (think satanic rites and bodily mutilations) but Enriquez's writing brings the characters to life - particularly the father and son, both flawed (particularly Juan), but trying their best. It's also a fascinating look at the violent history of Argentina from the Sixties to the 1990s, running side by side with the more fantastical storyline.

8/10

A Ballet Of Lepers

Leonard Cohen

Canongate Books, £20 (ebook £13.59)

Long before the string of acclaimed albums, the world tours and the Grammy awards, Leonard Cohen began his career as a young poet and novelist. Though many of those works garnered awards too, his earliest fiction writing has remained hidden - until now, six years after his death, with the release of the titular novella and several short stories. Cohen's lyrical flair and talent with words is apparent throughout - the opening lines of the novella even rhyme - but this does not necessarily make for a pleasant read. Cohen's works here revel in violence, the bulk of which seems to be meted out against women. His characters are ugly souls living out ugly lives. Many of these themes would later be at the heart of his music, but in this format, stripped of a good tune, it is a much more shocking read.

6/10

Non-fiction

The Climate Book

Greta Thunberg

Allen Lane, £25 (ebook £12.99)

When one of the world's leading environmental activists releases a book called 'The Climate Book', you pretty much know what to expect. That doesn't make it any less of a compelling read - Greta Thunberg has called upon some of the brightest minds in the fight against global warming (and some leading voices you might not expect, like Margaret Atwood) to explain in great detail how the climate works, how mankind is wreaking destruction, and what needs to be done next. At over 450 pages, it's not the easiest of reads - the content is heavy and in parts quite scientific - but it's broken up into bitesize pieces, so is definitely digestible. Thunberg does provide some glimmers of hope, but overall it's a sobering read, and clear a lot needs to be done - particularly by governments and those in charge.

8/10

Children's book of the week

The Heartstopper Yearbook

Alice Oseman

Hodder Children's Books, £14.99 (ebook £8.49)

The latest offering in the Heartstopper franchise from writer and illustrator Alice Oseman is certainly one for the superfans of the series - of which there are many, particularly since Netflix brought out an adaptation of the comic earlier this year. This isn't a traditional Heartstopper book, instead it's a deep dive into the universe - Oseman introduces herself and all of the key characters, explaining her inspirations behind different storylines and settings readers know and love. With plenty of mini comics and bonus bits, fans will find much to enjoy - but it's perhaps not one to dive into until you've read the previous four volumes.

7/10