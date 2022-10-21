One of the biggest meteor showers of the year takes place this week and here's how you can catch it in Scotland.

The Orionids is an annual shower that takes place in mid-October and is regarded as "one of the most beautiful showers of the year", according to NASA.

Stargazers were treated to celestial fireworks earlier this month with the Draconid shower which is named after the constellation of Draco the dragon.

Here's everything you need to know about the shooting stars tonight and your Met Office forecast for all your stargazing needs.

Celestial Events to watch out for in 2022

When is the Orionids Meteor Shower?





The Orionids are active from September 26 to November 22 but the shower peaks on Friday, October 21 from midnight until dawn.

The shower is well known for its brightness and speed with the meteors travelling at about 148,000 mph into the Earth's atmosphere.

Fast meteors can sometimes become fireballs and NASA recommends that you look for "prolonged explosions of light" when viewing the Orionid meteor shower.

READ MORE: Partial solar eclipse in UK 2022: Exact date you can see it in October

READ MORE: James Webb Telescope reveals new 'fingerprint' image created by two stars

NASA's top tips to see the Orionids Meteor Shower

If you want to increase your chances of seeing the Orionids this week, you should find an area that is well away from the city or street lights.

You should also come prepared with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair.

It is also recommended that you should lie flat on your back with your feet facing southeast since we're in the Northern Hemisphere.

Give your eyes time, around 30 minutes, to adapt to the dark and be patient since the spectacle will last until dawn.

Met Office Scotland forecast for the Orionids

If you're starting to get that #FridayFeeling and turning your attention to the #weekend, here's how the weather may affect your plans 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mrjogc4KgP — Met Office (@metoffice) October 21, 2022

Friday night's forecast predicts showers across Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland tonight, with some turning heavy.

As the night progresses, the weather forecaster says that the rain will continue into Saturday.

The Met Office predicts that Edinburgh will see a 30% chance of rain from midnight, dropping to 10% by 3 am with a medium visibility ranking.

See the latest weather forecast where you are via the Met Office website.