PARENTS should be aware that vaping and e-cigarettes are not legal for children under the age of 18.

Across the world vaping is fast becoming the drug of choice for teens. They have been conned into believing that vaping is safe and helps people to avoid the damage done by nicotine and other drugs in tobacco. This is not true.

In America 10% of teens are vaping regularly and in the many states that have relaxed the laws on cannabis, by decriminalising or by legalising it, teens are loading their e-cigs and vapers with cannabis.

In my 50 years of working with young people and their drug problems, I know one thing for certain: any drug trends that happen in the US soon arrived in the UK.

The attraction of vaping to teens is made easier by the dozens of flavours marketed at them. Parents should know that China has the biggest smoking addiction in the world. They researched and funded the development of vaping as an alternative to smoking tobacco. China has just banned the sale of all flavoured vaping products in its domestic market to protect children and young people. However it has decided to continue the production, marketing and supply of its vast range of flavoured e-cig and vaping products to the rest of the world.

Decades ago tobacco smoking was the gateway drug that was the starting point for millions of children to sample drugs such as alcohol and cannabis, before moving onto to heavier drugs like LSD, amphetamines, heroin, cocaine, crack and hundreds of drugs we don’t know the contents of, but which are flooding our streets. I regularly see even in the west end of Glasgow private school pupils vaping in the streets. I urge all parents not to see e-cigs and vaping as a harmless activity with no consequences for teens.

ASH Scotland reports that children are risking their health puffing on £5 disposable e-cigarettes. Each contains around 600 drags – the equivalent of smoking 45 cigarettes. Use of these devices by kids is up 4,000% in last four years.

It is important that people understand that human brains are not fully wired up until our early twenties, with males maturing later than females. Regular use of non-prescribed and illicit drugs, including alcohol, by immature teens can result in their brains not being fully wired up. That is one important cause of serious mental health problems in our nation.

Max Cruickshank, Glasgow.

WHY WE OPPOSE CASTLE SALE

WE would like to respond to NatureScot official Robbie Kernaha's letter (October 19). The Isle of Rum Community Trust is the representative community body and the community landowner of much of the village of Kinloch on Rum since 2010, with the exception of Kinloch Castle, which sits in the heart of the village and is currently owned by NatureScot.

NatureScot is in negotiation with a prospective buyer for the castle which includes several buildings and surrounding land. The community on Rum are very keen to support a positive future for the castle building and to see further investment coming to the island. However, we currently stand opposed to this particular sale going ahead until we have detailed and legally binding agreements in place to protect the community. At present the prospective buyer desires that the principal access route through the village is diverted, for privacy reasons, to the rear of the castle – a long detour that would effictively split the village in two. He also wants to own Rum’s off-grid power supply, currently owned by NatureScot.

We feel that NatureScot and its board have ignored the spirit and the letter of the current land reform agenda in Scotland to rid itself of the burden of the castle in any way possible, and that they have chosen to disregard the Scottish Government’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement which guides landowners in their dealings with communities.

Mr Kernahan is correct: Mr Hosking has had direct contact with the Rum community, but as an afterthought. He met representatives in July, for one hour, shortly after the advanced sale proposals were announced to a shocked community by NatureScot. Discussions during that single meeting were not substantive and did not in any way allay community fears that a central portion of the village, and of its infrastructure, was being sold without safeguards in place to protect the community. Subsequent meetings between the community, the seller (NatureScot), and the prospective buyer's agent, leave the community representatives maddened by the lack of flexibility on the prospective buyer's part, and the lack ofdrive to seek an acceptable compromise on the part of the seller to reach a positive outcome that does not adversely affect the community of today and importantly that of the future. We have asked for a meeting with the board of NatureScot to discuss a positive way forward but have had no reply. We would welcome a constructive meeting as a sign of positive and active engagement.

Ali Morris, chair, Isle of Rum Community Trust.

STOP THE CASHLESS SOCIETY

DONALD MacLeod’s article ("We should demand the right to pay in cash", The Herald, October 21) was very thought-provoking considering there are more than eight million people in the UK who have no access to a bank account.

The road to a cashless society is fraught with danger. A cashless society will lead to discrimination, inequality and poverty. It exacerbates loneliness, a major issue in society today.

Does a move to a cashless society infringe on one’s human rights? Amidst the current cost of living crisis, we need society and the country at large to be reaching out, encouraging and assisting, not creating barriers of elitism. Any move to a cashless society must be halted in the interest of inclusion.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

STRICTLY FUN MEMORIES

YOUR picture headed "Remember when ... dances were all the rage in 1969" (The Herald, October 20) reminded me of the Granville cocktail bar in Granville Street, Glasgow, when the Tommy Maxwell Quartet of STV's One O'Clock Gang fame played along with singer Cathie Brawley. More like a nightclub than a dinner-dance, the bar was packed on a Saturday night, and is where I met my wife.

Great times when Glasgow was full of all sorts of clubs: jazz, folk, and even French and Polish clubs. Something for everyone.

Ken Doran, Glasgow.