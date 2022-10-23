There can be no better feeling than sitting down to a meal you have earned. This is guilt-free dining where, no matter how stodgy the food or guilty the pleasure, every calorie has been paid up front and in full.

Perhaps, with this adage in mind, there are eateries perfectly positioned along scenic routes, cycle and walkways all over Scotland.

Get on a bike or go for a long country walk and you can bet there will be a sandwich, homemade soup or even a simple scone not far from the finish line.

Crail to Anstruther and the Anstruther Fish Bar

So good is this Fife chip shop that a whole industry has sprung up the village, serving the hundreds who don’t fancy the queue at the Anstruther Fish Bar. However, it is absolutely worth any wait. You can get here via a lovely walk along the Fife Coastal Path from another nearby fishing village, Crail. The path extends along the Fife coast for miles but the return journey between the two villages is a couple of hours – less than the waiting time for the best fish supper in Scotland.

Knoydart and the Old Forge

Community owned and standing as the most remote pub in Europe, you can only reach the Old Forge and Knoydart by boat – or a lengthy walk inland via ancient tracks. The boat leaves Mallaig and takes you along rugged coastline to the peninsula. The Old Forge is a great traditional pub but unfortunately, following the recent community buyout, is not serving food in 2022. You can, however, either dine at the Lookout (a seafood and steak bistro) or Knoydart Woodfire Pizza – or bring in your food from there and eat it in the pub.

Milngavie to Drymen via Glengoyne and Beech Tree Inn

Most people prepare for months to tackle the West Highland Way, forgetting that you can easily tackle little sections on a single day. Leaving the traditional starting point in Milngavie you head through Mugdock Country Park towards Loch Lomond and Drymen. The paths at this stage are easy-going and offer a lovely detour in Glengoyne. Firstly, you can tour the distillery and sample a dram and then, just a couple of miles along the way, you can dine at the Beech Tree Inn. The chef here has made a few headlines in recent years.

Stirling Castle to the Wallace Monument and Corrieri’s

This is a historical trail taking in two great Scottish landmarks and the stories of Scotland’s kings and great battles. Starting at Stirling Castle you can follow paths and dedicated cycle routes to the Wallace Monument, which celebrates the life of William Wallace. The monument grounds once included the infamous “Mel Gibson statue” which has since been shuttled around the country and was last seen in Brechin. When you have scaled the monument, your next stop has to be Corrieri’s, a fixture here since 1963. This is one of the great traditional Italian cafes and has all of your old favourites, from breakfast rolls and the full Scottish to homemade pastas, pizzas and ice cream.

Glasgow to Balloch and The Pier

The NCR 754 is one of the great Scottish cycle routes and you can follow it from coast to coast, pedalling from east to west. That is a marathon journey – the Glasgow-to-Edinburgh stretch would take around six hours at a leisurely pace – but the Glasgow-to-Balloch stretch may be more manageable. If the weather turns it also offers the option of jumping on the train back to Glasgow. You may also fancy a more leisurely return after dining at The Pier Kitchen & Bar. You can eat in the bar, grill or delicatessen where you will find a range of menus largely cooked using local ingredients.

Ben Cruachan and the Brander Lodge hotel

One of Scotland’s most scenic areas is the road from Tyndrum to Oban, and there are some stunning walks between Dalmally and Lochawe. Walk up to Kilchurn Castle, pictured above, via Stronmilchan village and, if you’re feeling adventurous, tackle the lower slopes of Ben Cruachan by taking the turning just after where Stronmilchan Road joins the A85. If you plan on tackling the whole mountain there’s a shortcut that will take you up to the dam if you turn off on St Conan’s Road. Then you can reward yourself at Brander Lodge which offers delicious food using fresh, local ingredients. Its stunning setting by the River Awe adds to the experience after a busy day’s walking.