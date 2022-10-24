A major food and drink wholesaler has predicted that Scottish pubs and bars are in for their "busiest festive season ever" amid the first restriction-free Christmas since 2019.

Dunns Food and Drinks, a leading Scottish supplier, is predicting that the Christmas season will be a much-needed boost for the hospitality sector as the 2022 World Cup gets underway.

The Qatar World Cup will start on November 20 and is predicted to increase footfall as revellers flock to bars to see the footballing tournament.

World Cup to cause hospitality boost

This means that bars could be at their busiest in almost three years, making it hard to place bookings for drinks and casual meals over this period.

Julie Dunn, Operations Director at Dunns Food and Drinks, said: “The hospitality industry will be looking forward to an extra boost after a difficult few years.

“If a much-welcomed World Cup sales boom were to come to fruition - despite Scotland failing to make the finals - it would certainly provide some certainty to bars, pubs, and restaurants across the country.”

However, despite some optimism, Dunns, like every other business in the hospitality sector is staying cautious.

“We only have to go back to last Christmas to be reminded of how quickly things can change when the toughest COVID restrictions were brought back in at the last minute.

“We’re also not naive to the current cost of living crisis. Inflation, energy price spikes and the shortage of labour are all impacting businesses - including our own - up and down the country.

“With the World Cup and the prospect of a more ‘normal’ Christmas, we feel there’s plenty to be positive about in comparison to 2021 and we’re hopeful for our greatest ever festive season."

To help firms prepare for this expected rise in pub going, Dunns is hosting its biggest-ever industry trade show in Glasgow tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25), giving industry figures the chance to show off their products ahead of December.

The Discovery 2022 event is taking place at Platform, 253 Argyle Street, and is free.

However, due to limited spaces, attendees will have to register here.

To find out more about Dunns Food and Drinks, please visit their website.