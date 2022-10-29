MUSIC

Cat Power, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, tomorrow

It has been 15 years since Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power, last played Glasgow. All the more reason to take this chance to see the American singer-songwriter up close and personal. At the start of the year she released Covers, her third album of cover versions, which included her take on tunes by Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the Pogues and Bob Seger. No doubt we’ll hear a couple of them tomorrow night.

POETRY

Push the Boat Out, Summerhall, Edinburgh, Friday

In these current parlous times for the arts, any new venture deserves support. So let’s open the champagne for the launch of new poetry festival Push the Boat Out next weekend. Starting on Friday and continuing to Sunday, Push the Boat Out is a mash-up of poetry, spoken word, live music, workshops and hip hop, with appearances from the likes of Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, Brian Bilston, Don Paterson and Scots Makar Kathleen Jamie. There will also be poetry walks and the odd cocktail (Rhymes, Rum, and Rusty Nails, Friday, 5.30pm). For more details visit pushtheboatout.org.

OPERA

Ainadamar, Theatre Royal, tonight until November 5, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, November 8-12

Loved by both Bowie and Bjork, Argentina’s Osvaldo Golijov is one of modern music’s most highly regarded contemporary composers. Ainadamar is his cinematic take on the story of poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca and his life and death during the Spanish Civil War. Scottish Opera bring this contemporary classic to the stage in collaboration with Opera Ventures and co-producers Detroit Opera, The Metropolitan Opera and Welsh National Opera. If that’s not enough, this production also marks the opera debut of Olivier award-winning choreographer and director Deborah Colker, best known for her work with Cirque du Soleil.

EXHIBITION

Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life, National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, until tomorrow

Hurry, hurry, hurry. This weekend marks the last chance to catch this gruesomely fascinating exploration of the history of human anatomy, one that takes in everything from Leonardo da Vinci to Burke and Hare. A genuinely eye-opening, educational and, yes, sometimes a little disturbing exhibition. As such, perfect for Hallowe’en.

COMEDY

This is Going to Hurt … More, Glasgow SEC Armadillo, tonight

Comedian, writer and former doctor Adam Kay is in Glasgow tonight in support of his new book Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients. His new live show, This Is Going To Hurt … More, promises humour and heartbreak. We can’t promise you that Ben Wishaw, who played Adam in the recent BBC drama This Is Going To Hurt, will turn up at the Armadillo, but no matter, Kay is an entertaining alternative. And it is his story, after all.

MUSIC

Kendrick Lamar, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Wednesday

If you’re lucky you might still snag a ticket for this hip-hop highlight of the year. Kendrick Lamar’s provocative Glastonbury headlining set was one of the musical and visual highpoints of 2022. Here’s a chance to see a rap heavyweight on our own doorstep.