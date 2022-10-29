MUSIC
Cat Power, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, tomorrow
It has been 15 years since Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power, last played Glasgow. All the more reason to take this chance to see the American singer-songwriter up close and personal. At the start of the year she released Covers, her third album of cover versions, which included her take on tunes by Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the Pogues and Bob Seger. No doubt we’ll hear a couple of them tomorrow night.
POETRY
Push the Boat Out, Summerhall, Edinburgh, Friday
In these current parlous times for the arts, any new venture deserves support. So let’s open the champagne for the launch of new poetry festival Push the Boat Out next weekend. Starting on Friday and continuing to Sunday, Push the Boat Out is a mash-up of poetry, spoken word, live music, workshops and hip hop, with appearances from the likes of Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, Brian Bilston, Don Paterson and Scots Makar Kathleen Jamie. There will also be poetry walks and the odd cocktail (Rhymes, Rum, and Rusty Nails, Friday, 5.30pm). For more details visit pushtheboatout.org.
OPERA
Ainadamar, Theatre Royal, tonight until November 5, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, November 8-12
Loved by both Bowie and Bjork, Argentina’s Osvaldo Golijov is one of modern music’s most highly regarded contemporary composers. Ainadamar is his cinematic take on the story of poet and playwright Federico Garcia Lorca and his life and death during the Spanish Civil War. Scottish Opera bring this contemporary classic to the stage in collaboration with Opera Ventures and co-producers Detroit Opera, The Metropolitan Opera and Welsh National Opera. If that’s not enough, this production also marks the opera debut of Olivier award-winning choreographer and director Deborah Colker, best known for her work with Cirque du Soleil.
EXHIBITION
Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life, National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, until tomorrow
Hurry, hurry, hurry. This weekend marks the last chance to catch this gruesomely fascinating exploration of the history of human anatomy, one that takes in everything from Leonardo da Vinci to Burke and Hare. A genuinely eye-opening, educational and, yes, sometimes a little disturbing exhibition. As such, perfect for Hallowe’en.
COMEDY
This is Going to Hurt … More, Glasgow SEC Armadillo, tonight
Comedian, writer and former doctor Adam Kay is in Glasgow tonight in support of his new book Undoctored: The Story of a Medic Who Ran Out of Patients. His new live show, This Is Going To Hurt … More, promises humour and heartbreak. We can’t promise you that Ben Wishaw, who played Adam in the recent BBC drama This Is Going To Hurt, will turn up at the Armadillo, but no matter, Kay is an entertaining alternative. And it is his story, after all.
MUSIC
Kendrick Lamar, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Wednesday
If you’re lucky you might still snag a ticket for this hip-hop highlight of the year. Kendrick Lamar’s provocative Glastonbury headlining set was one of the musical and visual highpoints of 2022. Here’s a chance to see a rap heavyweight on our own doorstep.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here