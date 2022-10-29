There are plenty of reasons to love Top Gear, whether you're a bona fide petrol head or couldn't tell a Ford from a Ferrari.

From its three charismatic presenters to its hare-brained challenges, the impressive feats of motoring to slightly rogue consumer testing of family cars, there's something for everyone.

As ever, Top Gear's 33rd series brings more of what fans know and love, with a sprinkling of fresh perspectives and bonkers new challenges beyond presenters Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness's wildest imaginations.

When I catch up with the trio at the BBC ahead of the new series, we start off by talking about their favourite moments from across its five episodes.

"Watching Paddy McGuinness try and change his trousers on an aeroplane, without taking his trousers off!" jabs Chris Harris, 47.

"The moment Chris is referring to, that was on the flight on the way back home from Thailand, I think. I thought to myself, no one's looking. I had a blanket over me, so I thought I'll just do it here. As I was mid, well, full change, he pulled the blanket off me, which is never a good look at 30,000 feet," McGuinness, 49, grimaces, confirming that the Top Gear banter is certainly alive and well.

We'll circle back to that fateful Thailand trip, which saw poor Freddie Flintoff stuck in Covid isolation while Harris and McGuinness hurled themselves down a hill in wooden go-karts, but there's plenty more adventure across the series.

"There's a car called the Rimac Nevera, which has got 1900 horsepower and it's electric. It's the ultimate antidote to the eco-warriors' electric car mission. It's a monster, it's an animal, but it's got all the eco-credentials. And it's in our first episode," says self-confessed "proper car saddo" Harris.

"We get the shiny fruit up front, we try and get a big number in the first show. But the idea of there being an electric car in that position - that has never happened before. It shows things are changing."

In another twist on the traditions of motorsport, F1 driver Lando Norris makes an appearance to help coach some young drivers and mechanics into becoming race-ready experts.

"Motorsport, you know... I don't want to use the word elitist, but unless you've got the money, you're going to struggle," says McGuinness, who says that this segment was his favourite part of the series.

"There are a lot of talented drivers out there, and mechanics, who just don't get the chance to be involved in that world - so we thought: 'right, we'll have a look at giving someone a go who's got a little bit of talent, and see how far we can push them into it'. And we dropped them right in at the deep end with it."

Top Gear took the group to McLaren to unveil the car they'd be driving after their training, and "Lando just appeared out of nowhere as a big surprise", McGuinness adds.

"He spent a full day, we got on the sims with him, they asked him loads of questions, nothing were off limits - it was just a really nice day."

Fast car lovers will also get a kick out of this series' trip to Germany, which gives the presenters the opportunity to test the potential of three fantastic supercars - the Ferrari 296 GTB, the Porsche Cayman GT4, and the £3.2 million Pagani Huayra BC Roadster - on the legendary derestricted autobahn.

I'm keen to ask just how much they managed to open up their gorgeous supercars on the speed limit-free motorway, but understandably the presenters are rather reticent about their top speeds.

"I think we have to be careful. It wasn't a competition to see who could go the fastest..." says Harris, warily.

"I wanted them two just to experience it. I always remember the first time I went on autobahn doing 150 miles an hour past a police car. It's such a lovely naughty feeling, you are legally going at double the speed limit in this country past a police car."

"You do feel bad, don't you, while you're doing it," adds 44-year-old Flintoff.

"But it was good fun," continues Harris.

"There was lots of whooping and hollering and McGuinness didn't have a roof on which was great. There were some gorgeous roads, and some of that Alpine scenery...!"

It isn't the only overseas adventure this series, as the presenters swap high-horsepower supercars in Germany for wooden go-karts in Thailand.

"When we were out in Thailand, we took part in a race called Formula Hmong, which was just going down these hills through this village on wooden crates, essentially. And they love it there. And they do it every year," says McGuinness.

"You've got two people who clearly don't want to do something going down a hill on these wooden go-karts that you're steering with your feet. And it doesn't end well," adds Harris.

Flintoff may have spent most of his time in Thailand in Covid isolation, but he didn't escape all of the frightening fun.

"I got a chance to do F1 stock cars, which I didn't know what it was til I went and saw it properly... and then I'm still not sure what it was!" says the former international cricketer, who went to King's Lynn in Norfolk to try out the sport.

"It was fun. It was frightening. And there's an element of skill and stupidity at the same time. It was like nothing I've experienced before.

"It's like a shale track, going around an oval, 700, 800 horsepower. And they're just frames. Everything was off centre, the cars veer to the left.

"Driving was one thing, but all the smashes and crashes, the entire atmosphere is just a sensory overload."

But was it fun?

"I think I enjoyed it... I think I did, yeah!" Flintoff says.

"Elements I enjoyed. I'm not gonna lie, elements, at times, I thought I was a bit out of my depth, but I managed to get through because it's just bonkers."

With all of these madcap antics, it's clear there's plenty for viewers to love this series. But before I leave the trio, I want to know why they love presenting the show so much, and what draws them back series after series.

"Money!" cracks McGuinness.

"You get to do things and drive things that you never knew existed," adds Flintoff.

"You write the spec of the job down on a piece of paper, it's difficult to think of a better job, really," says Harris.

"And also, I'm not very bright, but if I work with these two I feel quite clever!"

Top Gear returns to BBC1. tomorrow at 8pm.