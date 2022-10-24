As the world moves increasingly online, the challenges facing regulators grow ever more complex, nuanced and exciting.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has been regulating ads for sixty years, and that includes online advertising. As the volume of ads has increased, so our regulatory tools have changed to match pace and provide impactful results.
This year the ASA is approaching the final phase of our More Impact Online strategy.
New regulation as part of this strategy has led to enhanced monitoring of online ads, working closely with emerging social media platforms such as TikTok to bring content creators in line with our rules, and applying robust sanctions against influencers who fail to properly flag ads.
We have also launched impactful strategies in other fields. Our Climate Change and Environment project has directly tackled greenwashing in ads, started insightful research projects into public understanding of green terms and is exploring useful new guidance for businesses to help them produce environmentally responsible ads.
Annual reports have examined children’s exposure to ads, noting the decrease in exposure to age restricted products such as alcohol and gambling on TV, thanks in part to our regulation.
And this month the ASA won an award from the EASA for our use of technology, including machine learning, to tackle irresponsible cryptocurrency advertising.
It’s clear that the ASA’s work has a large, meaningful impact on making sure people are protected.
But advertising will continue to change in ways that we can’t yet predict.
How will ads work in the ‘metaverse’? What will advertising look like after the demise of online cookies? How will changing consumption alter the claims, technologies and presentation of ads?
All of these questions will fundamentally shape the future of regulation and the strategy, structure and work of the ASA.
But for now, the ASA is recruiting two new board members to be part of our journey.
It’s an exciting time to be part of the ASA. With a new five-year strategy on the horizon, the new members will form a key part in the future of advertising regulation for years to come.
“At our sixtieth anniversary, we’re in the middle of a fascinating and important moment in the ASA’s history,” says Guy Parker, Chief Executive of the ASA.
“Advertising is hugely influential, and our work is vital in keeping advertising legal, decent, honest and truthful.
“New board members will be facing a unique host of challenges, from how we better regulate online advertising to playing our part in tackling the climate emergency.
“With the launch of another five-year strategy to come, our members will be instrumental in shaping the future of advertising regulation.”
There are two vacancies following the end of term for previous members; one Independent Member, where the member has no business relation to advertising, and one Media Industry Background Member, where the member has experience of the ad industry.
Both roles will start in April 2023.
Find out more at the links below. Be a part of the changing face of ad regulation in the UK.
