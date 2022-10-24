Lewis-borne spa brand Ishga has unveiled a new limited edition candle to brighten up the gloom of the darker nights.

Sonas - meaning good fortune, prosperity and happiness in Scottish Gaelic - combines the warming festive aromas of orange, frankincense, Scots pine, cedarwood and cinnamon with a dash of the brand's unique Hebridean seaweed extract.

Priced £39 the candle is cruelty free and will burn brightly for 40 hours.

uk.ishga.com

 