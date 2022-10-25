This article is brought to you by Digital Nod
Basic mathematics is something that almost all of us have been given access to through the school system. But what happens when our regimented education ends and we are left to understand the complexity of the mathematical and financial world alone? Trading expert and educator Cameron J Mitchell believes that this is where financial literacy becomes essential, especially in 2022.
According to Mitchell, this year will see many of us recovering from the economic disaster caused by the pandemic. He shares that understanding how to manage finances in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis will be crucial for people to survive in this new financial climate. Mitchell breaks down financial literacy as fluency in handling debt, budgeting, and ways to ensure monetary growth.
In 2015, Mitchell founded Trade With Me, one of the largest trading communities in Australia, which offers trading education and support. He shares that he created this community to answer a real need for financial education and guidance. Through his work with this community and beyond, Mitchell advocates the importance of putting financial freedom into everyone’s hands. He explains, “Once you have developed financial literacy, you have the power to truly control your money and your future.”
With over 27 years of experience in the world of financial trading, Mitchell has perfected the skills needed to claim financial independence and smartly manage your money. He believes that those entering the trading world don’t need a flashy strategy; they need guidance. An innovator in the field, he is the only trader in Australia who records and shares live trades with his students.
Cameron J Mitchell believes that making sound financial decisions is a skill that every person deserves to learn in 2022 and beyond.
