Plants and fungi have co-existed for millions of years and have developed interdependent or symbiotic partnerships. When planting trees, roses and other shrubs, we are encouraged to give our plants the best chance by putting a couple of pinches of rootgrow in the planting hole This contains a mix of mycorrhizal fungi that will work with the plant roots.

Perhaps, inevitably, this is only part of the story. Untold thousands of fungi have formed partnerships with 90% of land plants. The two main types of mycorrhizae that associate with the trees and shrubs we grow in our gardens are ectomycorrhizae (ECMs) and arbuscular mycorrhizae (AMs). The AMs, the most common on trees, penetrate cells within roots and develop a huge network of tiny filaments, or hyphae, around their hosts. ECMs function outside the plants, forming a sheath round the roots and growing a network of hyphae perhaps covering hundreds of metres. Both types collect water, nutrients and many elements for plants in exchange for vital sugars from their hosts. Phosphorus, which fosters root development, is specially important. The mycorrhizae also help fight off pathogens that would otherwise damage their hosts.