LAST December I went to Leeds to stay with a mate for a couple of days. I came home to the nagging sensation that something was missing. It took me a couple of days to realise what it was. The chimney at Longannet Power Station.

It had been demolished while I was away. Part of the familiar landscape of central Scotland (or the part I live in anyway) blown up and cleared away.

Every day it seems like the 20th century recedes further in the rearview mirror. Bits of it just keep dropping off the back of the lorry. Angela Lansbury, Jean-Luc Godard, postwar industrial infrastructure and any vague notion of political honesty in the culture (thanks for that Boris Johnson, now off you pop. Permanently).

So much so, in fact, that there are times when you can be surprised to discover that some remnants of it are still stubbornly hanging on. Like Pete Murray, TV presenter (Six-Five Special, Top of the Pops), radio DJ and still very much alive.

Murray is now a rather feisty nonagenarian (97 to be precise) who was the subject of a tribute programme, Pete Murray In His Own Words, on Saturday night (Sunday morning really, between midnight and 1am) on Radio 2, as part of the BBC 100 celebrations.

Murray was even before my time (and I don’t get to say that much these days). I have only the haziest notion of him as a kind of blazer-wearing, well-spoken throwback to the 1950s. And yet he was still broadcasting on the BBC into the 1980s and on LBC into the 2000s. He even did a Boxing Day programme for Boom Radio on Boxing Day last year.

Still, his peak years fell between the 1950s when he started on Radio Luxembourg and the end of the 1970s, a decade he spent on Radio 2.

And, as presented by Steve Wright, it’s fair to say that Pete Murray In His Own Words did have a sense of a long-ago world about it, with its largely pre-Beatle soundtrack and the fact that such radio veterans as Bob Harris and Tony Blackburn turned up to tell us how Murray had inspired them to follow in his footsteps. John Peel even wrote to him once for advice on how to become a DJ.

But in amongst all the softsoap reminiscences and the jokey back-and-forths between old-timey DJs, what emerged was a portrait of a man at the heart of the culture for a while. He was a guest on Morecambe and Wise not once but twice, he was a great mate of Harold Wilson (remember him? He was a Prime Minister for eight years on and off, not six weeks) and on his show Open House Murray interviewed the likes of James Stewart, Margaret Thatcher and even Marlene Dietrich (she was a big fan of Irish stew apparently).

What also became apparent is that in his old age Murray doesn’t feel the need to hold back. He recalled hosting the final to choose the UK entry for the 1959 Eurovision Song Contest, won by Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson with the number Sing, Little Birdie. “God, what an awful song that was,” Murray concluded all these years later in a voice only slightly slurred by age.

We were also reminded that he used to host the Strictly forerunner Come Dancing. Not that he has much time for the new glitzy Saturday night version.

“Don’t watch it. I would. I like the dancing. But I can’t stand the chat. And then all the judges. No, I can’t take that.”

This is clearly sacrilege in 21st-century Britain. Perhaps that’s why this programme was put out in the wee small hours.

