Six by Nico, Glasgow
Fall 'Down The Rabbit Hole' into a topsy-turvy foodie world this Halloween weekend at Six by Nico. Inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland, this new menu retells childhood tales with a colourful feast in fine dining style - transporting guests into a world of creativity and adventure. Explore a feast inspired by famous phrases and characters from the classic novel, prepared with the most unusual ingredients and flavours - a tasting menu as unique as Wonderland itself.
IG: @sixbynico
Frankensteins, Edinburgh
Themed after the horror novel that is its namesake, Frankenstein is the perfect place for a spooktacular night out. It's housed in a 19th-century church and features live monster shows, creepy animatronics, and vats of bubbling liquid to set the mood for Halloween weekend.
IG: @frankesteinspub
The Ivy, Glasgow
Grab your broomsticks and head along to The Ivy for a weekend of frightfully good fun.Whether you're enjoying our new Chilling Praline Parfait dessert or the Devil's Mule cocktail, made with Monkey 47 gin and served in a glass with two fresh red chilli horns - there is an exclusive Halloween treat awaiting you at the Buchanan Street restaurant. IG: @theivyglasgow
Tigerlily, Edinburgh
After nearly a decade in its current guise, Tigerlily reopened its doors this week to reveal an exciting, bar and restaurant refit makeover. The much-loved George Street venue has been extensively renovated and reimagined with a big, bold and eclectic vibe. The new offering includes new experiential sharing cocktails like 'Mermaid's Punch' and 'Disco Ball,' and a food menu packed with elements of theatre and flair.
IG: @tigerlilyedinburgh
STAY Central, Edinburgh
Tonight the Stay Central is hosting a scary sleepover. Taking place at the sleek venue in the Old Town, this will be showing all of your favourite creepy movies on the big screen, with plenty of popcorn to enjoy throughout.
IG: @staycentralhotel
