What is it?

A power bank capable of charging all your devices quickly on the go.

Good points?

Incorporating a massive 20800mAh battery capacity with 15 watts of wireless charging and 100 watts of full speed-cabled charging to MacBook and laptop devices. In real world terms this equates to 60 per cent from a one-hour charge which can be invaluable in situations when you have no outlet access.

Smaller gadgets, such as an iPhone 13 Pro, can be powered for an additional 75 hours and charged without the need for a cable. This convenience is facilitated by the magnetic surface which snaps your portable device in place and holds it safely.

Covered in a striking fabric that is both durable and aesthetically pleasing, the unit has a premium feel which is added to by a digital display providing charging status indication.

Weighing 480 grams (17 ounces) and measuring 19.5 x 8 x 2.5 cm (7.7 x 3.3 x 1 in) the bank is not overly chunky and fits easily into bag pouches or larger coat pockets.

Various modern connectivity methods are catered for including wireless, USB-A output, USB-C2 output (high-speed charging) and USB-C1 input/output.

Bad points?

The charger’s power button needs to be pressed for the magnetic function to operate. It would have been nice for the device to recognise this automatically through a light sensor, but I understand this would consume valuable power.

Best for ...

Those with multiple devices that need one powering solution for them all.

Avoid if ...

You only require a small portable power bank to take care of your smartphone while on the move.

Score: 9/10.

Excitrus 100W Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, £89 (myexcitrus.com)