Open Studios at the Briggait
29-30 October. Entry free. The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.
The tenants of the historic Briggait building have opened up their creative spaces for the final week of October. Visitors can get a glimpse of works in progress and see what goes on behind the scenes for the jewellers, painters, illustrators, ceramicists and printmakers that practise and create there.
https://www.waspsstudios.org.uk/events/open-studios-the-briggait
Ron Lawson Looking Back
29 October-13 November. Entry free. The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, PH7 4DL.
The iconic works of Scottish artist Ron Lawson, right, are on show at an exclusive exhibition at Strathearn Gallery. Lawson, renowned for showcasing the raw and rugged beauty of the Hebrides, is showing off his most recent paintings in this solo show.
http://www.strathearn-gallery.com/exhibitions/431/ron-lawson-looking-back
Gill Chesnutt Glass Open Studio
4-13 November. Entry free. The Back Lane Studio, Carolside Avenue, Clarkston, G76 7AA.
Join Gill Chesnutt for her annual open studio event in Clarkston. Visitors can browse her collection of fused glass gifts and decorations for the home and garden.
http://gill-chesnutt.co.uk
Studio Two Six One Opening
29 October. Entry free. 261 Mearns Road, Glasgow, G77 5LU.
Studio Two Six One is a brand new creative space designed to be a communal hub for both professional and amateur artists. It will bring a new creative centre and exhibition space to the area and will be a gallery to showcase Scottish artists and designers.
https://studiotwosixone.com/gallery
The Rankin Files
29 October-29 April. Entry free. National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EW.
This exhibition features a selection of highlights from the literary archive of Scottish crime writer Ian Rankin, right. Scotland’s best known contemporary crime writer, Rankin’s work has been translated into 35 languages with sales in the tens of millions. This exhibition features works donated to the National Library by Rankin himself. Stretching back to the writer’s schooldays in Fife, it includes manuscripts, poetry, song lyrics, correspondence and many other fascinating insights into his life.
https://www.nls.uk/exhibitions/the-rankin-files
Defining Strata
29 October-5 November. Entry free. Birch Tree Gallery, 23A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.
Glynnis Carter has returned to Edinburgh’s Birch Tree Gallery for her third exhibition. Visitors can explore a series of mixed media paintings that focus on observing patterns, shapes and colour in nature. On Saturday, there is a meet the artist event at the gallery where visitors can learn more from Carter herself.
https://birchtreegallery.co.uk/exhibitions
Playing with Wildfire: Exhibition
30 October-13 November. Entry free. Creative Stirling, 44 King Street, FK8 1AY.
This exhibition is part of an action-research initiative to investigate the lived experiences of communities affected by wildfires in the Chiquitania region of Bolivia. The images on display are portraits of real people and places affected by wildfires.
https://madeinstirlingstore.com/whatson/playing-with-wildfire-exhibition
Aqsa Arif: Open Studio
4 November. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.
Join artist Aqsa Arif for an informal sharing of the screen-printed works developed during her residency at Edinburgh Printmakers. The pieces on show were inspired by the folk tales of the Seven Queens of Sindh, heroines known for their bravery in the pursuit of their values.
https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/events/25
Quentin Blake: Book Covers
29 October-7 January. Entry free. The Baird Institute, 3 Lugar Street, Cumnock, KA18 1AD.
The second half of East Ayrshire’s Quentin Blake celebration explores hundreds of designs that the artist has created, from literary classics to his own picture books. The exhibition features 60 of Blake’s book covers stretching from the 1960s to the present. There are first editions shown alongside reproductions of original artwork, giving visitors the chance to learn more about Blake’s impressive career.
https://eastayrshireleisure.com/events/quentin-blake-book-covers
Quentin Blake: Illustrating Verse
29 October-7 January. Entry free. The Dick Institute, Elmbank Avenue, Kilmarnock, KA1 3BU.
The first exhibition dedicated to Quentin Blake’s illustrations, below, is on tour across the UK and has just arrived at the Dick Institute. Visitors can discover sketchbooks and rough drawings from throughout Blake’s 60-year career. The exhibition celebrates Blake’s 90th birthday this year.
https://eastayrshireleisure.com/events/quentin-blake-illustrating-verse
Charlotte Cohen
