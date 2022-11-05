Cat Lady
Dawn O'Porter
HarperCollins, £18.99 (ebook £8.99)
Can people love their pets more than their spouses? It's a question easily answered in Dawn O'Porter's witty, acerbic and tender story, which begins when Mia - businesswoman, second wife and cat lover - attends a pet bereavement group, even though her cat Pigeon is still very much alive. As the tale unfolds, we find Mia married to Tristan and looking after his son, while his ex-wife Belinda - mother of the boy - invades their space like a wasp you can't swat away. As Mia negotiates bitchiness both at home and at work, her one constant is her devoted cat, in whom she seeks solace when life gets too much. When her world starts to close in, Mia can voice her true feelings to the pet bereavement group, who share their own heartbreaks and, of course, love of animals. It's beautiful and brutal, as caustic comedy rubs shoulders with the grief and desolation experienced by anyone who has ever loved - and lost - a pet. You'll lap it up.
Hannah Stephenson
Darling
India Knight
Fig Tree, £14.99 (ebook £9.99)
India Knight isn't treading new ground with her latest book - instead, Darling is a retelling of Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel The Pursuit Of Love. In the beginning, we meet the Radletts - an eccentric family with a former rockstar as the patriarch, who's set on his children and niece avoiding the same vices he did. They live a wholesome, technology-less life, but it's clear this can't last for long - particularly as we follow the gorgeous daughter Linda through life as a supermodel, then wife and beyond. While there is a colourful cast of characters, you can't help but feel like the humour doesn't quite land, and Knight perhaps hoped she was being funnier and more original than actually comes across.
Prudence Wade
Non-fiction
The Theory Of Everything Else
Dan Schreiber
Mudlark, £16.99 (ebook £9.99)
Did you know time travellers could have been responsible for sinking the Titanic, and that it may be possible to bring to the surface by filling its hull with ping-pong balls? Heard the one about the American intelligence operator who claimed to be able to prove plants display emotive stress, and when attached to lie detector tests can successfully pick out murder suspects in identity parades? That Novak Djokovic's record-breaking tennis career may have been boosted by his pilgrimage to alien pyramids? That life on earth itself may have been accidentally cultivated by little green men who popped by for a picnic? Dan Schreiber collates these and plenty of other unsubstantiated rumours and bizarre myths, unveiling the often hapless band of investigators and conspiracy theorists who continue to pursue and perpetuate them. Amid the expected brigade of monster hunters and reptilian overlords, there are plenty that pique just enough possibility to prompt some interesting dinner party debates.
Mark Staniforth
Children's book of the week
Leila And The Blue Fox
Kiran Millwood Hargrave, illustrated by Tom de Freston
Orion Children's Books, £12.99 (ebook £7.49)
As 12-year-old Leila stands at the border control counter waiting for the officer to approve her entry to Norway, she's fighting back tears. Her journey to a city over 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle is fraught with uncertainty and inner turmoil about reuniting with a mother she has not seen since they escaped Damascus six years ago, but it is also ripe with excitement about the scientific project she is about to dive into headfirst. Kiran Millwood Hargrave and her illustrator husband Tom de Freston follow the acclaimed Julia And The Shark by conjuring up a stunning tale of the incredible tundra trek made by Miso - the blue fox of the novel's title - and the emotional voyage made simultaneously by Leila and her mother. Themes of family, migration and the beauty and brutality of nature are presented in a beautiful book that will appeal to readers young and old.
James Cann
