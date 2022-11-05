I made this, off the cuff, after messing up a banana bread baking session with my kids (yes, even chefs have off days) ... I promised them they would still get a treat, so I had to improvise with all that was left in the cupboards... some standard baking ingredients, a lemon and a lime.
It shouldn't really work as a combo, but it does and my kids love it! So good with a nice cuppa on a cold Saturday afternoon.
Ingredients: Makes 1 cake
80g butter
120g caster sugar
Pinch salt
1 large egg
200g plain flour
80g semi skimmed milk
Juice & rind of 1 lemon
Juice 1 lime
½ tsp bicarbonate
1 ½ tsp baking powder
Vanilla essence
3 x tbsp. Mini marshmallows
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/ 190°C/gas mark 5
Cream the butter and sugar then whisk in the eggs until light and fluffy. Add in the flour, salt, citrus juice and rind, continuously whisking then add milk until a creamy batter is formed.
Pour half of it into a loaf tin lined with greased parchment paper and then add half the marshmallows. Pour the remaining batter mix into the tin then top with the last of the marshmallows.
Bake in the oven for 40-50 minutes until golden and the skewer comes out clean.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
