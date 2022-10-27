This month-long carnival of Christmas delights will light up Paisley town centre from 30 November – 30 December and is expected to bring thousands to the town to enjoy some festive cheer.

Local authority Renfrewshire Council has teamed up with business improvement district Paisley First and Scotland’s Theme Park to organise the Christmas programme for the town.

A spectacular outdoor, under cover ice rink in the town centre’s County Square is sure attract families and friends looking to have some fun. Open seven days a week, it’s suitable for all ages and abilities – and with a themed Bavarian bar, Christmas goodies and festive outdoor rides, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy.

Skating sessions are available to book online NOW at www.paisleyschristmas.co.uk

Everyone loves to pick up a special Christmas gift or enjoy a treat. Paisley First’s Christmas Market on the High Street will feature great local traders. Shoppers can also enjoy free activities, reindeer visits, buskers and children’s street entertainers every weekend.

The local business improvement district is also running a Christmas Golden Ticket competition. Four lucky shoppers will win £1,000 of gift vouchers for Paisley town centre, making it a Christmas to remember!

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the main man himself, and Santa is a big part of Paisley’s celebrations. Santa’s Grotto will be based in the Paisley Shopping Centre – whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you can pay him a visit and tell him what you’d like this Christmas.

The Art Department on Causeyside Street, Paisley, will play host to Santa’s Workshop and a packed weekend programme of free activities for families to enjoy. Enjoy Christmas arts & crafts, storytelling, cake-decorating, decoration-making, Santa’s postbox, board games, a toy donation station and the Christmas movie corner. Visitors can also make their own decorations to take home or help decorate the advent windows.

Other free family activities taking place include family silent disco sessions for movers and shakers in the town centre’s Methodist Central Hall; storytelling sessions and screening of family films in The Wynd Centre; a Christmas Ceilidh and open stage in popular music venue The Bungalow; and the chance to visit one of Paisley’s most popular visitor attractions, the historic Sma’ Shot Cottages, during a special Christmas opening.

Charitable leisure trust OneRen has a winter programme for the community which features many free and low-cost activities in Paisley. A full programme is available to view at www.oneren.org.

Louisa Mahon, Renfrewshire Council’s head of marketing, communications and events, said: “We are delighted to be working with our colleagues at Paisley First and with Scotland’s Theme Park to deliver a month-long programme of Paisley’s Christmas events and help drive footfall to local traders.

“Around 70p from every pound spent in the local economy stays in the local economy, so we always encourage residents to Spend Local where they can – and this programme gives extra reasons to come into Paisley town centre and discover the many great businesses it has to offer.

“Every weekend, families will be able to enjoy carnival, cosy cafes, Christmas movies and Christmas characters and take part in lots of free activities.

“Our free family programme is available to view on www.paisley.is and we have something for everyone to enjoy.”

Colette Cardosi, Chair of Paisley First, said: “We can’t wait to bring festive fun for the whole family back to Paisley town centre this Christmas!

“We’ll have entertainment for the kids, a chance for you to get your Christmas shopping sorted and plenty of food and drink venues to help you make the most of festive family get-togethers.

“And don’t forget, Paisley’s Christmas Golden Ticket Competition is back with £1,000 of Paisley town centre gift vouchers up for grabs for four lucky winners!

“Paisley is the only place to be this Christmas!”