Celtic FC Foundation - the charitable arm of Celtic Football Club - has announced a £400,000 contribution to aid those in fuel crisis across Scotland.

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, Celtic FC Foundation (CFCF) have moved to help support those most disadvantaged within Scotland’s communities struggling to pay for domestic fuel.

The initiative, which has been fully funded by CFCF, will assign fuel vouchers worth £49 to around 6,200 households, helping approximately 17,000 individuals.

An additional 500 individuals will also receive a winter warmer self-care pack to the value of £100, consisting of items which will help individuals to cut energy usage through the colder months.

Celtic FC Foundation Chief Executive Tony Hamilton told The Herald: “The cost of living crisis is crippling a lot of people so we thought we had to do something. We started planning this a couple of months ago and we spoke to various people but we settled on The Fuel Bank Foundation because they have vast experience in this field.

“We needed to put in a significant amount of money. We put in £400,000. £350,000 of that will go directly for fuel payments and the other £50,000 will go on to those winter warmer packs for vulnerable people, mainly elderly vulnerable people. £400,000 is a big number for us but its not a big number in the grand scheme of things so I expect this to be oversubscribed.

“But we need to do something so that’s what we’ve opted to do here. I’m hoping that this is a great success and a good help for at least 6,000 families.”

The initiative sees CFCF partner up with the Fuel Bank Foundation, the UK’s only charity focused on specifically supporting people facing fuel crisis.

Head of the Fuel Bank Foundation, Matthew Cole, said: “Fuel Bank is delighted to partner with Celtic FC Foundation to provide much-needed crisis energy support.

“Fuel Bank first developed the concept of providing crisis help to households who prepay for energy through a mix of emergency fuel vouchers and simple and easy to action advice, and since launch have helped over 650,000 people. Without Fuel Bank help, households risk living without heat, light and power.

“And, with the generous support of Celtic FC Foundation, around 17,000 additional people will be helped this coming winter. Now more than ever before has the issue of fuel poverty been more relevant and, through this unique partnership, Celtic FC Foundation and Fuel Bank will come together to help families who otherwise would miss out.”