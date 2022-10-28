Pulp have announced a reunion tour including a Scottish date.

The legendary band last played live in 2012, with what appeared to be their final Scottish gig taking place at Glasgow’s Gig on the Green in August 2022.

They’ve now announced a run of 10 UK and Irish dates for 2023, beginning in Bridlington Spa on May 26 and ending at Suffolk’s Latitude Festival on July 21.

Led by frontman Jarvis Cocker, the Sheffield group formed in 1978 but didn’t achieve commercial success until the 1990s. Their breakthrough came with 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers, but it was the following year’s Different Class that saw them became one of the Birpop era’s defining bands.

The likes of Common People and Disco 2000 became anthems, with Cocker becoming an iconic figure who made the pages of tabloids as frequently as those of the NME.

Fans will be able to see them at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Friday, July 7, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Friday, November 4.

They'll be joined on Friday's lineup by George Ezra, Niall Horan, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

Saturday will be headlined by Sam Fender with the 1975 taking top spot on Sunday's bill.

In a statement confirming the tour, Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked ‘what exactly do you do for an encore? Well…an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So…we are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.

“Therefore…come along and make some noise”.