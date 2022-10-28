Pulp have announced a reunion tour including a Scottish date.
The legendary band last played live in 2012, with what appeared to be their final Scottish gig taking place at Glasgow’s Gig on the Green in August 2022.
They’ve now announced a run of 10 UK and Irish dates for 2023, beginning in Bridlington Spa on May 26 and ending at Suffolk’s Latitude Festival on July 21.
READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys and 30 great Later... with Jools Holland appearances
Led by frontman Jarvis Cocker, the Sheffield group formed in 1978 but didn’t achieve commercial success until the 1990s. Their breakthrough came with 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers, but it was the following year’s Different Class that saw them became one of the Birpop era’s defining bands.
The likes of Common People and Disco 2000 became anthems, with Cocker becoming an iconic figure who made the pages of tabloids as frequently as those of the NME.
This is what we do for an encore ... #letsallmeetup #welovepulp #pulp2023 #thisiswhatwedoforanencore pic.twitter.com/N7lLmMNXjo— Pulp (@welovepulp) October 28, 2022
Fans will be able to see them at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Friday, July 7, with tickets going on sale at 9am on Friday, November 4.
They'll be joined on Friday's lineup by George Ezra, Niall Horan, Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.
Saturday will be headlined by Sam Fender with the 1975 taking top spot on Sunday's bill.
READ MORE: Phones and pints in the definitive guide to gig etiquette
In a statement confirming the tour, Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked ‘what exactly do you do for an encore? Well…an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So…we are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023.
“Therefore…come along and make some noise”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here