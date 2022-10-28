A charity set up for veterans of British nuclear testing has received a £100,000 grant to help those suffering with mental health issues.

As previously reported by The Herald, an estimated 22,000 servicemen were witness to open air testing at the Montebello Islands, Christmas Island, Malden Island and Maralinga & Emu Field, South Australia.

Participants fear the testing had long-term effects on their physical health, with the British Government providing compensation for those diagnosed with non-CLL leukaemia, though they insist this is "not an acknowledgement that those present at the tests were exposed to harm".

A charity, the British Nuclear Test Veterans Association (BNTVA) was set up to help those affected.

There have also been mental health implications for those who witnessed the blasts.

From 303 deaths of British nuclear test veterans within 10 years after the nuclear tests, 148 of these were by intentional self-harm.

And recent research by The Ministry of Defence showed British nuclear test veterans have an increased rate of death by intentional self-harm and suffer a higher rate of cerebrovascular disease compared to a military control group.

Now the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust has donated £100,000 to help address and alleviate the complex moral, ethical and mental health issues arising from the long-term effects experienced by those who participated in the 1952-1967 nuclear tests and radiation clean-ups.

The grant money will also go towards helping the BNTVA to identify precisely what is needed in the context of community work and applied moral injury research to identify and assist veterans in alleviation of negative experiences such as memories triggering shame, guilt, rage, disgust, emptiness and despair.

Feedback will be taken to the Office of Veterans' Affairs, NHS Armed Forces Commissioning as well as to the Royal British Legion and specific armed forces charities concerning moral injury in elderly nuclear test veterans.

BNTVA CEO Ceri McDade said: “The British nuclear test veterans have felt misunderstood by the government and the NHS for decades. They are discussed regularly within the House of Commons and more recently nuclear test veteran representatives met with the Prime Minister to inform him of their experiences and the lasting legacy of their participation at the nuclear testing.

Soldiers at work on Christmas Island (Image: Newsquest)

“The moral injury that we believe our veterans faced at the testing, can link with PTSD or stand alone as an ethical breach. A morally injurious event, such as being ordered to witness the fantastical and harrowing event of single or multiple bomb blasts can bring feelings of anger, guilt and betrayal, relational safety and trust issues with family, friends, institutions such as the NHS and the government. This impacts daily life, can increase social isolation and feelings of being different to other veterans.

“The nuclear tests used live fission/fusion bombs yet the veterans are not perceived as being in combat conditions despite the use of live devices of up to 7.7 megatons of thermonuclear weaponry. They reminisce about perceived injustices from decades ago.”

Speaking about the grant, BNTVA chairman and nuclear veteran Ed McGrath said: “It’s a step in the right direction at the 70th anniversary of the first British atomic test trial. Many thanks to those who have supported us towards achieving this grant.”

