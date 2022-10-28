Young climate activists marched through Glasgow on Friday on the first anniversary of the COP26 summit to highlight the “failure” of the event.

The demonstration saw participants march through the city centre from Kelvin Way to George Square -  following the same route as their demonstration on November 5 last year during COP26. 

It was organised by Fridays For Future Scotland, a group of young people under 25 who have been organising school, college, and university strikes to protest against climate inaction since January 2019.

A rally was then be held in George Square where speeches were given by people from community groups.

Organisers said the purpose of the march was “to highlight the failures of Cop26, as well as the UK Government’s ‘greenwashing’, and the links between the climate crisis and the cost-of-living crisis”.

The demonstration took place a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the COP27 climate summit, which is to be hosted in Egypt next month.

A Downing Street spokesperson said this was due to the PM’s need to focus on more pressing domestic issues including preparations for the autumn budget.

However he is planning to go to the G20 meeting in Bali immediately before the Chancellor’s crucial autumn statement on November 17.