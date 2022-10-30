Scotland has a particularly bloody history and is fertile ground for ghost hunters, paranormal investigators and people who simply love Halloween.

All over the country at this time of year there are events, festivals and unusual goings-on.

Some reflect Scotland’s ancient and Celtic history, celebrating Samhuinn - or ‘Summer’s End’. The tales of Burns and, in particular, Tam o’ Shanter, feature prominently, while others are inspired by more recent Halloween traditions and movie monsters.

So dig out your costumes, put on your make-up and be prepared to be scared.

Samhuinn Fire Festival

Held on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill every year (Monday October 31, 7pm-10pm), this is a modern interpretation of the ancient Celtic festival marking the end of summer and arrival of winter. Through fire, music and dance, performers tell the story of the stand off between the Summer and Winter and create one of Scotland’s most dramatic and atmospheric Halloween festivals. Tickets should be booked in advance through beltane.org

Tamfest

Tamfest in Ayr (Image: Ayr Advertiser)

Taking place in the land of Burns and Tam o’ Shanter, Ayrshire’s Halloween festival has grown from small beginnings in 2019 to become something of a local tradition featuring online and in-person events. There are ghost hunts, an audio play and a host of other activities, culminating in a day-long event in Ayr town centre on Sunday October 30 featuring artists, street entertainment and a creative and talent zone. Visit tamfest.co.uk for more information

Is there a witch in Pollok House?

Pollok House in Glasgow’s south side has a horrible history of witch hunts dating back to an infamous case in 1677. Today the staff continue to highlight the rich history of the house (good and bad) and this weekend you can follow clues to find the witch who is hiding there and take part in other themed activities. A great Halloween day out for the family.

The Ghosts of Glamis

One of Scotland’s most haunted castles will host a special ghost tour this year, telling the stories of the spectres and spirits who are enjoying their eternal rest here in Forfar. An expert guide will reveal the tall tales of the Grey Lady, Tongueless Woman and many more. The tours run across the Halloween weekend, between 5 and 10pm, up to and including Halloween on October 31. Check glamis-castle.co.uk for tickets and availability.

Glasglow

Glasglow (Image: Colin Mearns/Newsquest)

Dinosaurs roam Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens as it is transformed into ‘The Land that Time Forgot’ for this year’s Glasglow. Every year the Halloween extravaganza takes on a new theme and in 2022 visitors are taken back 170 million years to a time when dinosaurs roamed and ruled Scotland. Glasgow’s historic botanic gardens will be filled with dinosaurs, sound and light shows, food and drink and other Halloween themed stalls. The event runs until November 13 and tickets are already selling fast, with several dates sold out.

Ghost Hunting at Crathes Castle

A Green Lady and a White Lady supposedly stalk Crathes Castle, but could find their peace disturbed this weekend when hundreds of youngsters descend on the grounds and surrounding ancient forest for a ghost hunt. Staff at the castle in Banchory are running ghost hunts and other activities for youngsters - and their adults. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that there are dedicated slots for visitors and you must book in advance.

Dark Side Walking Tour

St Andrews’ Martyr’s Monument is the gathering place and starting point for a tour around Scotland’s ancient university town. Running over the weekend and on Halloween itself, the tour explores St Andrew’s weird tales - from wild rabbits overtaking the Old Course to a mysterious poisonous sausage massacre. Book your spot through Walking Tours Scotland at eventbrite.

The Chase of Tam and Meg

The Robert Burns Birthplace Museum is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween and the only venue in Scotland where you can actually recreate his mad dash past the old kirk and over the Brig o’Doon to safety. Youngsters can also draw their own picture of Tam o’ Shanter and his trusty steed and add it to a temporary Halloween gallery in the museum.