Stargazers could be in with a chance of catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights above Scotland later this evening. 

The Met Office's space weather page predicts that the Aurora Borealis could be visible at high latitudes, with a "potential enhancement" in the aurora giving rise to the possibility that the mesmerizing light display will be visible "across more of Scotland".

The best chance to witness the phenomenon this evening will be in areas "where clear skies occur during night time hours". 

Their aurora forecast for the Northern Hemisphere from Friday reads: "The auroral oval is likely to become slightly enhanced at times though the period, with aurora possibly visible at high latitudes.

"A more significant enhancement may occur late tomorrow and overnight into the 30th, with aurora potentially visible across more of Scotland where clear skies occur during night time hours."

Officially known as an aurora borealis, northern lights appear when there is active on the sun. 

Atoms and molecules from the earth's atmosphere collide with particles from the sun, resulting in northern lights. 