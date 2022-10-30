A man reportedly threw petrol bombs at an immigration centre at the port of Dover before killing himself on Sunday.

A Reuters press agency photographer who was at the scene said the man drove up to the centre in a sports car, exited the vehicle and threw three petrol bombs, one of which failed to go off.

He then took his own life at a nearby petrol station, the agency said.

Police arrived at the scene moments later and cordoned off the area. 

Footage shared on social media showed a fire at the immigration centre.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."