(Released on Wynntown Recordings)
AS a statement of intent, the opening song on the Edinburgh group’s latest album – the joyous, Bruce Springsteen-recalling New Millennium – is well-nigh unbeatable, from its Roy Bittan-style piano intro to the surging choruses. Live, it should be a storming highlight.
This is the Marshals’ strongest album yet, reflecting Keith Benzie’s increasing maturity as a songwriter. The Pocket, the fourth track, is typical of this, taking a possibly uncompromising subject – the battle of Stalingrad – and making a poignant song of it, from the point of view of German soldiers “encircled by the reds” and unable to see beyond the Volga. It’s one of the band’s finest-ever moments, and a reminder of how good they are when it comes to story songs (check out the equally intriguing Moby Doll, from their 2015 studio album, The End of the Golden Age).
There is a lot to admire on the new album: the sense of spontaneity and the enduring strength of the songs (Tourist In my Hometown, the poignant Keys Found in Snow, The Missing Me, Learn to Lose, the final track, Full Moon, Fallow Heart, which has just Benzie on acoustic guitar and Petrie on piano); the harmonies; the pedal steel and keyboards by, respectively, Iain Sloan and Ali Petrie; and Andrew Taylor’s crisp production. The tight-knit rhythm section of David McKee (bass) and Brendan O'Brien (drums) drive the songs forward.
Like many bands, the Marshals have been quiet for too long, the lockdown having put life on hold, but they have persevered and are back with a bang with this, their fourth album. Superb.
