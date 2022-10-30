Opera

Ainadamar

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Keith Bruce

*****

WHEN he was brought on stage at the curtain call by Scottish Opera Music Director Stuart Stratford and production director Deborah Colker, Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov looked suitably delighted with what he had just witnessed.

Well he might be, because while deadlines have passed for the completion of his second opera, Colker and Stratford had just delivered a revival of his debut, almost twenty years after its premiere, that seems certain to receive the same acclaim when it is seen in the home venues of co-production partners Detroit Opera and the Metropolitan in New York.

Ainadamar (“Fountain of Tears”) is a powerful 80-minute immersion in the creative life and assassination during the Spanish Civil War of writer Federico Garcia Lorca, as recalled by his muse, actress Margarita Xirgu, to her student, Nuria.

Brazilian choreographer Colker, whose work with her own company sits alongside commissions from Cirque du Soleil and the Rio Olympics, has created a compact visual spectacle of movement and projection on a circular curtain that references a bullring as well as other arenas of brutality. A quartet of dancers with a startling range of professional experience are joined by an all-female chorus that moves as well as it sounds on a set by Jon Bauser of precision-engineered moveable platforms, all brilliantly lit by Paul Keogan.

In the pit the Orchestra of Scottish Opera is on magnificent form, delivering a remarkable range of musicality, more accomplished in the Latin rhythms of Golijov’s consistently attractive score than anyone might have predicted, with principal trumpet Paul Bosworth, and the onstage percussion and guitar of Stuart Semple and Ian Watt to the fore.

In the principal roles, Scottish Opera continues to demonstrate its deft hand in casting with three superb company debuts. For my money it was Samantha Hankey, in the trouser role as Lorca, whose astonishing mezzo range made her the star turn, her Mariana aria utterly exquisite. But others will surely single out Lauren Fagan’s equally commanding Margarita or the beautiful voice of Colombian soprano Julieth Lozano as Nuria, and it would be foolish to argue.

Of the highest quality in every department, this revival is also more timely than many would wish, not least with an eye on the elections in Colker’s native Brazil. Colker augments the cadences of David Henry Hwang’s fine libretto with projections of fascist slogans of the Franco regime, latterly superseded by the contrasting humanity of the poetry of Lorca himself. Echoes of religious iconography abound in her staging of those closing scenes, with the work’s titular song becoming a sort of Hallelujah Chorus, just as the words of the moving trio towards the work’s end echo the Last Supper.

Further performances in Glasgow on November 2 & 5 and at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on November 8,10, & 12

Music

RSNO and Dunedin Consort/Chan

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Keith Bruce

****

GIVEN present arts funding anxieties – highlighted by the collapse of the charity responsible for the running of Edinburgh’s Filmhouse and the Film Festival and the Belmont in Aberdeen – the start of a new three-year partnership between Scotland’s Government-funded national orchestra and the Creative Scotland-supported, internationally-renowned Dunedin Consort has more than musical resonances. In some ways, for instance, it parallels the way the much younger National Theatre of Scotland has operated since its inception.

In his well-chosen introductory words, however, RSNO Chief Executive Alistair Mackie chose to stick to the musical benefits of the relationship and what large symphony orchestras like his have learned from the work of historically informed “period” bands like the Dunedin, managing to explain the knotty issue of playing at different musical pitch in a breezy, accessible way.

His was an important contribution, because it explained what the hour and half performance that followed would illustrate. Principal Guest Conductor Elim Chan choose to conduct Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 in a way that precisely illustrated Mackie’s point about the sharing of historically informed practice in her tempi, superb control of the work’s dynamics, and pin-sharp focus on instrumental detail.

Before the interval we had heard two very different illustrations of what that fresh approach to one of classical music’s best-known works is all about. If it is not always easy to spot gut strings and baroque bows from the audience, the Dunedin Consort’s four-piece horn section made their early music authenticity very evident by holding their instruments vertical, the bells pointing upwards.

This is what, it is now believed, Joseph Haydn would have seen and expected when his Symphony No 39 had its premiere at the Hungarian court over 250 years ago. Chan had no role here, the 26 players directed by leader Matthew Truscott, his pace and phrasing of the Andante slow movement predicting the conductor’s Beethoven later.

In between, she and the RSNO’s “Musician in Focus” this season, clarinettist and composer Jorg Widmann, were co-directors of his extraordinary work Echo-Fragmente, which was designed to expose and exploit the different approaches of a period band and a modern orchestra. From the stage management and the tuning-up onwards, there were elements of theatre in his extraordinarily clever use of both groups of musicians, each sticking to its own definition of “correct” pitch.

It was ear-bending, but much more harmonious than anyone might expect, the Dunedin horns required to play completely differently, Widmann’s virtuoso soloing combining with the RSNO’s single reeds in a clarinet choir, and a bonkers nod to bluegrass from the fiddles of Truscott and orchestra leader Sharon Roffman with guitarist Sasha Savaloni beating time on an old banjo.