TO Glasgow’s swanky Radisson Red hotel last Sunday for the inaugural Scottish Influencer Awards. I’m there to write a feature and, for perhaps the first time in my professional life, I don’t know quite what to expect.

The world of social media influencers had always seemed, to many of us in the mainstream media, an ephemeral place where the demi-monde of youth culture gathers to exchange beauty and lifestyle tips in a language not quite understood by anyone over the age of 30.

My ignorance, though, is soon laid bare when it quickly becomes apparent that these people are whip-smart and possessed of an old-fashioned work ethic and a desire to thrive using their natural ability to communicate and innovate.

I’m soon introduced to the Whisky Sisters, a persuasive double-act who have been nominated in the category of Drink Influencer of the Year.

They are Inka Kukkamaki and Jennifer Rose who promote the joys and culture of Scotch whisky in ways you might not normally associate with the traditional brands.

They have produced a video to accompany their podcast which has been inspired by cult vampire flick The Lost Boys. If there was an award for most memorable marketing slogan these two young women would have won it: Sleep All Day; Party All Night; Never Grow Old: It’s Fun to be a Drampire.

Inka is from Finland and inherited her love of whisky from her dad from whom she also learned about the history and culture of Scotland.

“Whisky is such a cool drink,” she says, “and of course it plays a big part in Scotland’s heritage, but it’s also been embraced by young people all over the world because it conveys quality and a sense of permanence and excitement at the same time. We just want to celebrate that.”

A write attitude

IT occurs to me that the disdain of traditional media professionals for blogs and podcasts is rooted in jealousy as well as ignorance.

The rules that govern how it has always been done in newspapers and television news are stretched and recast in the blogosphere and thus encourage you to take a few more risks.

The traditional media in Scotland and across the UK for far too long was a closed shop to all but a narrow and anointed straight white male elite who set the agenda. Even now in Scotland you would struggle to see anyone of colour operating in the Scottish media.

Yet, third-generation children from an Asian family background thrive in other sectors such as medicine, technology and engineering.

Not very long ago, the only way in which readers could respond to the content of newspapers was via a letters page, normally edited by an elderly journalist nearing retirement and reserved to correspondents with letters after their name who began their sentences with “it behoves me …”

Unsociable media

OF course, there is still a wild west and untamed element to social media platforms, but it allows our customers a platform in which they can critique those of us who are paid to do this for a living. The language and the sentiments can sometimes be a bit lively and intense but some of my colleagues who take offence at this do so with the benefit of a university education and the privilege that comes from having much greater access to government and legislators.

One popular political website some years ago posted an article that carried the headline “We Need to Talk About Kevin”.

It then proceeded elegantly to spank my sorry a**e for my then views about Scottish independence. It was all quite glorious, really, and very well written – and besides, the author was making a reasonable point.

Sometimes I think that we in the traditional media need to chill a little about the gnarly views of some of our readers.

It’s good for the soul and reminds us that occasionally we in the mainstream have a tendency to disappear up our own fundaments as we make our profound Twitter proclamations.

Right now, the best writing about Scottish football is to be found largely on fan websites and platforms such as The Herald’s Celtic Way and the Rangers Review.

These terrains are home to a level of sophistication, analysis and writing well beyond the tired, clichéd, risk-free content that most of our daily newspapers are still churning out.

Some words

of wisdom

BACK at the Radisson Red I experience a moment of deep joy in the reception area. At the entrance to the bar and dining area there’s a hexagonal design concept featuring quotes by global stars from arts and entertainment.

“Music was my first love and it will be my last”: John Miles … aye, good.

“Beer, the best damn drink in the world”: Jack Nicholson … no bother Jack, ya big daftie.

“She’s a belter, better than the rest”: Gerry Cinnamon … get right in there, Gerry boy.