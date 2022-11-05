The financial odds may be stacked against an audience with Father Christmas, but it is still possible, says Sarah Marshall.

Prices rises, inflation, spiralling fuel costs… The list of financial woes is endless. Given the current circumstances, it doesn’t look like Santa’s sack will be very full this year.

But don’t be despondent.

The economy may be looking bleaker than a chilly mid-winter day, but that doesn’t mean Christmas is cancelled. There are still plenty of ways to see the big man in red without having to spend a fortune, and it’s even possible to make it as far as Lapland on a (relative) budget.

Take a look at these tips and deals for proof dreams still have the capacity to come true.

Stay for a day

One of the biggest expenses when travelling to Lapland is accommodation. But if the only aim of your trip is to see Santa, there’s not much point in hanging around.

Although it might sound extravagant (and a little bit exhausting), it is possible to get to the Arctic Circle and back within 24 hours.

Newmarket Holidays offer a One-Day Santa Experience in Swedish Lapland, arriving in Pajala on a festive-themed charter. Change into thermal gear and take a reindeer-drawn sleigh ride through the snow, followed by husky dogsled and snowmobile rides. There’s spare time to build snowmen and play on toboggans, before the grand finale is a trip to see Santa. Prices from £649 per adult and £599 per child, with flights departing from a variety of regional UK airports in December 2022 (newmarketholidays.co.uk; 0330 160 7700).

Alternatively, Transun offer a similar experience in Finland (the original home of Father Christmas), with limited dates still available in December from Bournemouth, Gatwick and Bristol. Prices from £579 for adults and £499 for children (transun.co.uk; 01865 265 200).

Go for a local grotto

You don’t need to leave the UK to find a winter wonderland. From department store grottos to epic festive-themed amusement parks, Santa pops up in dozens of spots.

Butlins, for example, are promising festive fun below 140,000 twinkling lights for their sleigh-cations, available throughout November and December. Festive stays start from £85 per break, Christmas Day breaks from £410, Twixmas £275, and New Year £492. There’s also 10% off selected Christmas breaks starting on 23, 27 and 30 December (butlins.com; 0330 100 6648).

MacDonald Hotels in Aviemore offer family Christmas packages which includes an Elves workshop and Christmas panto, a visit to Santa in his grotto (gift for children 12 & under), a visit to Santa’s real reindeer herd and a festive themed dining. For more information visit www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk.

Peebles Hydro are offering various Christmas packages including twinkling gin trees, sledging down the front lawn, hot chocolate in front of the fire and a host of family entertainment. For more information visit www.peebleshydro.co.uk

Book early for 2023

If you’ve missed out on a decent deal this year, get ahead for 2023. Several operators have already launched holidays for this period, enticing early birds with some great deals. Santa’s Lapland is offering a limited number of half price child places for several Lapland holidays, and grandparents can earn £100 off adult prices if travelling with two children on the same booking. It’s even possible to pre-register interest for 2024 holidays before they go live (santaslapland.com; 01483 945 420).