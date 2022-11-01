ASTHMA sufferers face a "deadly combination" of triggers from a combination of cold weather, respiratory viruses and smoke from fireworks and bonfires, a charity has warned.

Asthma & Lung UK Scotland is urging people living with lung conditions to take extra precautions during upcoming Bonfire Night celebrations, with two in five people with asthma surveyed in Scotland saying that poor air quality - including smoke - causes flare ups in their condition.

Colder temperatures in winter along with an abundance of colds and other viruses, including a rising prevalence of flu, could also bring on a spike in serious asthma attacks.

Those with other lung conditions should also be cautious, adds the charity.

Nearly 40 per cent of people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) surveyed by the charity said poor air quality made their symptoms worse too and 66.1% said cold air brought them on.

There are around 368,000 people in Scotland living with asthma and 130,000 with COPD - an umbrella term for a group of lung conditions which cause breathing difficulties and symptoms such as chest tightness and wheezing.

Official figures show that there were more than 7,600 emergency hospital admissions due to asthma in the UK, including 628 in Scotland, in November 2018 - the most recent year for which data is available.

The charity advises anyone with asthma going to Bonfire Night parties to take preventer medicines as prescribed, always carry a reliever inhaler, and stand well back from the fire. As cold air can be an asthma trigger, sufferers should also wrap a thin scarf loosely over their nose and mouth.

Eve, 65, lives in East Kilbride. Originally from the Los Angeles area, she's lived in Scotland for 42 years. She was diagnosed with asthma 30 years ago, but she believes she's had it since childhood, but it was undiagnosed.

She said: "Fifteen years ago, I suffered a truly awful coughing fit after leaving the house one smoky bonfire night, coughing so much, I couldn't even call for help. I just couldn't get it under control, my chest was tight, and I was struggling to breathe.

"Luckily, I had my inhaler with me and didn't need to have to go to A&E, but it was very frightening.

"Since that time, for a good few days before November 5th, and for a while after too, I am house bound, with the windows sealed and the outside doors shut.

“I don't take the risk now; I just stay indoors and don't leave the house at all at the beginning of November and wait for bonfire night to be over."

Joseph Carter, dead of Asthma & Lung UK Scotland said: “Smoke from bonfires and fireworks can stay in the air for quite a long time, creating areas of air pollution that can trigger asthma attacks or symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and breathlessness.

“Fireworks and bonfires can be a great source of fun and entertainment but coupled with the cold and damp weather in November, it can be a dangerous combination for those living with asthma or other lung conditions.

“We would caution people who find smoke is a trigger to stay indoors on November 5th if possible. For those planning to go to a bonfire event, we would advise people to stand well back from the fire, have their reliever inhaler with them and let family and friends know what to do if you do have an asthma attack.”