Areas of Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway could face power outages on Wednesday as Storm Claudio is set to batter coastal areas.

The storm will bring gale force winds to Northern France and the Channel Islands on Monday, before moving north as the week progresses.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday in South Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway.

People in those areas are being told to expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, delays on train and bus routes and large waves in coastal areas.

Read More: Rishi Sunak to 'review' decision to snub COP27

The Met Office has also warned that "some short term loss of power and other services is possible".

Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Within the warning area, gusts are expected of between 55 and 65mph.

"This is associated with low pressure moving towards the northwest of the UK, which is bringing with it some heavy rain on Wednesday, especially across parts of southwest Scotland, Cumbria and western Wales, although much of the UK will see some rain through the day.

“In addition to high winds in the warning area, many parts of the UK will experience strong and gusty winds, at least for a time, during Wednesday."