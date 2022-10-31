Winter calls for a new fragrance to boost spirits on dark days.

French brand L'Occitane En Provence has brought back two limited edition scents by popular demand as part of its festive collection.

Launched last year, Néroli & Orchidée Eau Intense (£55 50ml eau de toilette) was so popular it sold out well in advance of the festive season.

Comforing vanilla notes blend with uplifting orange blossom flower for the most uplifting of scents.

Layer the fragrance with shower gel (£17), body lotion (£25) and hand cream (£8).

For those who like a more earthy scent, Verbena Mandarin is scented with smoky atlas cedar wood and winter mandarins

The company has pledged to eliminate or reduce packaging in this year's festive collection.

There is no plastic in any of the festive kits while 99.9% of the products in the gift collection require no additional sachets or cardboard packaging. All are made from recycled or natural materials.

L'Occitane, 46 Buchanan Street, Glasgow

https//uk.loccitane.com