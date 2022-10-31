NHS workers will be asked to vote on a new pay offer worth 7 per cent that has been presented by the Scottish government.

UNISON had been balloting members over potential strike action when a revised offer was received by the union.

Holyrood is proposing a flat pay raise of £2205 for all NHS Agenda for Change (the pay system for all staff directly employed by NHS health boards) staff, which the government says would result in pay raises of between 5.41 and 11.32 per cent for the majority of AfC staff.

Overall it would represent a 7 per cent rise for NHS staff.

Read More: Firefighters urged to reject Scottish Government's 'absolutely disgusting' pay offer

The strike ballot has been suspended while UNISON consults its members on the new offer.

The consultation will run from October 31st until 5pm on Monday, 14 November.

Chair of UNISON Scotland’s health committee Wilma Brown said: “The flat rate pay offer of £2,205 is significantly different from previous offers so UNISON will be consulting NHS staff.

"They are the ones who will ultimately decide whether they are willing to accept it. It’s important everyone has their say and members are urged to check their emails to make sure they use their vote.”