The leader of Dundee City Council has branded scenes which saw fireworks being thrown at cars and bonfires being lit across roads in the city as “absolutely disgusting”.

Councillor John Alexander said he was “angry” following reports of anti-social behaviour in the Kirkton area of Dundee on Monday evening.

Police were present in the area, with images and footage on social media showing them in riot gear, since around 5.30pm.

One police officer suffered a minor injury as they confronted gangs of firework-throwing youths, who damaged property and lit bins ablaze.

Local MSP Michael Marra has said he will raise the disorder at Holyrood, quesioning the Scottish Government's plans to quell similar scenes.

Dundee's having its own purge tonight?

Police with riot shields and helicopter over head.

One woman, whose car was hit with a brick, told local newspaper The Courier: "I was driving at the roundabout at Old Glamis near Balgowan Avenue when this started.

“Bricks, barriers and fireworks were being thrown at vehicles.

“The side our car was damaged while we had our six-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

“Another car had its windscreen smashed nearby. We called 999 and they said they were aware of what was going on.”

This is the shocking moment hooded yobs threw fireworks at riot police in Kirkton, Dundee, this evening.



Our photographer was on scene after specialist officers and a helicopter were drafted in.



We've got the latest here: https://t.co/1WQSFEBB5E pic.twitter.com/NY8hMumZEO — Evening Telegraph (@Evening_Tele) October 31, 2022

Locals shared footage of youths appearing to light fires on roads, blocking access and forcing cars to drive over grass verges; bins on fire in scenes Mr Alexander said were expected in “an action movie” or “war-torn nation”.

What the hell is going on in Dundee tonight?

Posting on Facebook, Mr Alexander said: “This isn’t just a wee bonfire. Blocking roads with bins ablaze, smashing up cars and damaging our schools are scenes that you expect in an action movie or war-torn nation.

“I’m shocked but more than that, I’m angry. This reckless behaviour endangers lives, with emergency vehicles unable to pass on Balgowan Avenue and it costs residents and every taxpayer money.

“I hope that every single one of those individuals responsible is identified and dealt with appropriately.

“Given the age of many of those in the videos and images (I guess), I expect that parents will be equally as outraged and questioning their children, if they knew they were out in that area tonight. Where were your kids tonight? Please ask them.”

Breaking Windows. Aiming fireworks & bricks at cars. Trying to set alight a car with children in it whilst they beat the dad.



kirkton Dundee. Police doing nothing but watch it all from helicopters. pic.twitter.com/LZ3Qo6V8mp — Ryan Carter Ros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇳🇱 (@_Hellmouth_) October 31, 2022

Mr Alexander said the behaviour “reflected really poorly” on the whole community and took Kirkton “back four decades”.

There were also reports of fireworks and bricks being thrown at vehicles as well as vandalism to a local school.

Councillor Daniel Coleman said the conduct was "inexcusable".

He said: "The perpetrators are extremely lucky that no one appears to have been hurt. With it having been Halloween, several children will have been out in the streets and this could have been a disaster.

"I hope that Police Scotland identify the culprits as quickly as possible and appropriate action is taken. What happened is simply not on. I will be contacting local police about my concerns.

"Public resources are already stretched to their absolute maximum without having to deal with this mindless behaviour".

Following last night's significant unrest in Dundee, I have requested an Urgent Question in Parliament asking for the Scottish Government's response and its plans to prevent similar disorder in the coming days.

Local business owner Kelly Fairweather, who is also vice president of the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, lives within three miles of where the chaos unfolded.

She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "It was fireworks going off, helicopters above. It was horrible. My children were really upset.

"I think we have to remember that's not what Dundee is all about. It's usually a very nice city."

She also linked the trouble to the cost-of-living crisis.

"When people are bored and hungry, and people have got nothing to keep them going, then this seems to be the way that it plays out," the business owner said.

"I'm really worried that because Dundee is so small, it will spread - and other places will then start to take advantage of it."

Police Scotland have condemned the disorder. Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “There is no justification for the behaviour and disorder which was seen in the Kirkton area of Dundee last night.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone involved.

“Throwing fireworks and other items towards emergency services is reckless and dangerous. No one should go to work and expect to be attacked.

“One officer suffered a minor injury and damage was caused to a school and a number of vehicles.

“I would like to reassure the public of Dundee that we remain committed to keeping them safe as we understand last night’s behaviour must have been really distressing for residents in the areas.

“We have a range of highly-trained public order officers available to policing commanders across Scotland to enhance resources and deal with any issues that arise. Officers will be patrolling the local areas to provide public reassurance.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows who was involved in the disorder, or has any information from last night, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”