We get excited for the new jungle fun by looking back at our favourite moments from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! throughout the years.

For the first time since 2019, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back in the Australian jungle, having been held in Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid travel restrictions.

Now confirmed to be entering the jungle this year are pop icon Boy George, Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, TV presenter and journalist Charlene White, radio presenter Chris Moyles, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, comedian Babatunde Aleshe and TV personality Olivia Attwood.

As ever, this year's celebrities will spend weeks camping in the elements among all kinds of critters and creepy-crawlies, facing gruelling challenges, hungry nights and bored days together - and who knows what hilarity might ensue?

Over the years, some classic comedy moments have come out of the show, cementing some of the stars in the reality TV hall of fame forever. Let's take a look back at ten of the best I'm A Celeb moments.

TOBY ANSTIS AND DAVID GEST'S JUNGLE RAP

In 2006, producer David Gest and radio presenter Toby Anstis created their own song about their experience in the jungle - no food, no booze, not even a chocolate cookie.

The result is hilarious, but sadly never became the official theme song for I'm A Celebrity.

KATIE PRICE VS KIM WOODBURN IN THE EATING TRIAL

The eating and drinking bushtucker trials are stomach-churning enough to watch from home - it's hard to imagine how any of the celebrities keep their testicle-heavy meals down. Maybe they really are just that hungry?

When media personality Katie Price and How Clean Is Your House? presenter Kim Woodburn went head to head in a nauseating eating trial in 2009, the sickening antics resulted in a piece of television gold. Katie Price with fish eyes dribbling down her chin, Kim Woodburn's gags interspersed with her politely explaining how awful it all is... it's no wonder this has become a fan-favourite scene.

STACEY SOLOMON THROWING A STONE AT DOM JOLY

In 2010 Stacey Solomon - who went on to win the series - was in cahoots with comedian Dom Joly on a secret task. She needed to get his attention to get him to the Bush Telegraph without anyone knowing, but he was not responding to any of her subtle hints that she needed him away from the other campmates.

So Solomon resorts to less subtle tactics: she throws a stone at him, but accidentally hits him right in the eye, resulting in a string of expletives from Joly. Classic.

JOEY ESSEX SEEING A DRAGON

The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex's involvement in 2013's I'm A Celebrity was full of brilliant moments - so much so that he gets two mentions in this list.

One particular favourite was when when he saw a dragon on the famous rope bridge while on his way to a Bushtucker Trial.

After saying goodbye to his campmates, Essex begins his walk across the bridge, but he does not get far before coming across what is, in fairness, a very large lizard, yelling: "There's a dragon on this bridge!" before running back the way he came.

Not quite, Joey, not quite.

JORDAN NORTH'S HAPPY PLACE

In 2020, radio DJ Jordan North took on the Viper Vault Trial with EastEnders star Shane Richie, which involved being joined in a tank by lots and lots of snakes. To get through the ordeal North keeps repeating the phrase "happy place, happy place".

But what is his happy place?

"You're at Turf Moor, and you're winning," he says to himself, referring to the stadium of his favourite football team, Burnley FC.

Happy place became something of a catchphrase for North, and the words even appeared on a billboard near the ground and fans created their own Happy Place, Turf Moor t-shirts.

THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS CAMP DANCE

When Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts went into the jungle in 2012, she was tasked with teaching the camp to learn the dance to the group's hit song Don't Cha.

Among the campmates were professional darts player Eric Bristow, who had to have a lot of encouragement to get involved, Doctor Who actor Colin Baker, heavyweight boxer David Haye and Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor.

It is a rather risque dance to attempt, but in the end all the celebrities got stuck in - even reluctant Eric.

JOEY ESSEX LEARNS HOW TO TELL THE TIME

Towie's Joey Essex brought even more hilarity in 2013 when it transpired that he could not tell the time, and Miss Universe Great Britain Amy Willerton decided to teach him using sticks in the dirt at camp.

"I just don't understand the ticks," Essex said by way of explanation after saying he can only read a digital clock.

He gets there in the end though, and promises his campmates that "I'm going to tell you all the time when I've got a watch".

JOHNNY ROTTEN HATES PETER ANDRE'S SONG

The third series of I'm A Celeb in 2004 has gone down in history as being the show that brought Katie Price and Peter Andre together.

In camp, the Mysterious Girl singer serenaded Price with a new song he was working on, having "just come up with the chorus about 10 minutes ago". Price loves it: "That's well good, it's like a ballad," she says - but fellow campmate, Sex Pistol John Lydon, is far less impressed.

"Please don't let them sing those dreadful songs," he says. "It's awful. It really is very, very bad, isn't it?"

Awkward.

GILLIAN MCKEITH'S FAINTING

In 2010, nutritionist and television presenter Gillian McKeith created one of I'm A Celeb's most memorable moments when she fainted live on the show after being called up to take part in the Unfairground live trial.

Medic Bob was called in as McKeith flopped on to the floor and Ant and Dec cut to an ad break. Many accused McKeith of pulling a fast one to get out of the trial, but she maintains that she really did faint at the prospect of facing another grisly challenge.

STEVE DAVIS FALLS IN THE WATER BEFORE THE TRIAL EVEN STARTS

In a classic piece of physical comedy, 2013 contestant and former professional snooker player Steve Davis hops around on a small platform over some water, psyching himself up to face a challenge, when he slips and falls entirely into the water before the task has even begun.

Ant and Dec crack up laughing, as we all did at home too.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to STV at 9pm tomorrow.