NEAR death experiences. Radio 4 was full of them this week. Nowhere more so than in John Burnside: from the Other Side on Sunday afternoon
Two years ago the Scottish poet and author found himself in the Covid emergency room at the hospital. He was suffering from heart failure. John Burnside: from the Other Side offered a vivid account of what that might be like.
Surrounded by concerned doctors and nurses kitted out in heavy-duty PPE, he remembered looking up at them as they leaned over him.
“They were like giant bugs,” he recalled. “They had ant heads. I actually thought I was in some William Burroughs-type scenario.”
Burnside was hallucinating as a result of carbon dioxide in his blood. He was so ill the doctors working on him didn’t hold out much hope. “They actually put a DNR on me. ‘Do Not Resuscitate’,” Burnside explained.
As he lay there he had what you might call an out-of-body experience, seeing himself on the table looking like a slab of meat. “I thought, ‘this piece of meat is dying’.”
What did it all feel like? “It was a feeling of detachment; complete and utter detachment from everything.” He felt surrounded by light, he said, infused with it. He felt as if he was dissipating into it.
This, Dr Penny Sartori, who worked in intensive care for 17 years, explained, is common in near death experiences. Others have more troubling visions. Some feel they are being dragged into hell, she said, which frankly doesn’t sound fun at all.
How close did Burnside come to death? Well, his heart stopped, his breathing stopped, so pretty close.
After his recovery he sat in his garden in Fife, listening to the bees and watching the butterflies. “I felt good about everything,” he recalled two years on. He has spent much of those two years contemplating his experience and making poetry out of it.
This half hour programme felt too short for the life story it had to encompass and yet there was so much packed into it. And, the bit about hell apart, it was curiously consoling. Burnside came away from it feeling, if anything, a little reassured. “There’s something about life itself that includes me, includes you, includes everybody … Somehow the energy that made me who I was now will somehow be reassumed into the general flow of it all. That’s how I feel … It’s a continuum. That’s OK. As long as somebody is going to be there.”
Meanwhile on Start the Week on Monday on Radio 4 cardiologist Sian Harding revealed that football can also be bad for your heart.
“There’s a spike of about 30 per cent in heart disease after a World Cup final … particularly after a penalty shoot-out.”
Something to be aware of if you are planning to watch events in Qatar this month.
Over on Radio 2 it took Scott Mills nearly 25 minutes to play Take That’s Everything Changes on his new afternoon show on Monday, which felt like a missed opportunity (he started off with Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance instead). Mills, recently of Radio 1, has taken over from Steve Wright, much to the performative annoyance of much of Twitter. He did sound as if he was very aware of the pressure for the first half hour of his first show before things settled down a bit. By the end he almost sounded at home.
The question is, will he be invited into yours?
Into mine? Probably not. I don’t really feel the need to hear the new Olly Murs single, thank you very much. But then I didn’t tune in to Steve Wright that often either.
And while I’m still missing Shaun Keaveny over on 6 Music I am quite happy to listen to his successor Craig Charles. Radio is a river. It keeps flowing on. Most of us just immerse ourselves in it.
Listen Out For: Access All Areas with Dame Evelyn Glennie, Scala Radio, tomorrow, 6pm
In a new series Dame Evelyn explores access to classical music for those with disabilities.
