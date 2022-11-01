The daughter of one of Scotland's richest men has been suspended from the nursing register after a woman suffered a rare and serious complication following a cosmetic procedure.

Jennifer McLeish's client is thought to have suffered a Vascular Oclusion after having Hyaluronic lip fillers at her Glasgow salon, House of Aesthetics.

The complication means blood is unable to pass through a blood vessel. If it is not detected and treated rapidly the condition can lead to necrosis where tissue dies and in the most serious cases gangrene.

An inquiry by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) was told that the woman consulted another practioner after becoming concerned about bruising following the procedure.

The clinic contacted Ms McLeish to advise her that her client had sufered a possible occlusion but the nurse "failed to respond" and ignored text messages from the woman.

Three charges were found proved by the NMC including a failure to explain the risks associated with the procedure.

She did not ask her client to sign any consent forms prior to the administration of the injection and failed to provide any follow-up care when she was made aware of the complication.

A witness told the inquiry that a vascular occlusion is a rare occurrence, but that he would have expected Miss McLeish to seek support from other colleagues, if she felt unable to treat the complication.

The NMC panel said Miss McLeish’s actions fell "significantly short of the standards expected of a registered nurse".

She breached the profession's code of conduct in several areas including failing to act when a patient suffers harm. The incident happened on September 27 2019.

Ms McLeish is the daughter of the founder of railway maintenance firm QTS, Alan McLeish.

McLeish sold QTS – based in Strathaven, Lanarkshire – for £80million in 2018 after starting the business with the help of a £300 loan from his mum Anne.

The NMC said "actual harm" was caused to the beautician's client and there would be a risk of harm to others if she was permitted to practise unrestricted while she had shown a "lack of insight" into her actions.

However it was noted that this was an isolated incident.

She was suspended from the nursing register for six months, with an interim suspension of 18 months but is entitled to appeal.

In July, the Scottish Government announced plans to tighten the laws around cosmetic procedures.

Measures to enhance public safety around the procedures will be considered which would restrict who can administer dermal fillers, also known as lip or face fillers, and would mean anyone administering must meet rigorous hygiene and clinical standards.