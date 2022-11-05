Salt and Chilli Oriental, Glasgow Southside
TV Chef Jimmy Lee is to expand his Cantonese street food business and open in one of Scotland's hippest neighbourhoods. Salt & Chilli Oriental Southside will serve Cantonese street food that has been reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist, as well as comforting Chinese classics and fusion concoctions that combines traditional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Scottish attitude.Work is currently underway to transform the former McFly's Chicken into a new restaurant site. The grab-and-go venture will also offer guests the option to sit-in with a capacity for up to 60 guests when it opens to customers on Kilmarnock Road on Sunday, November 13th.
IG: @saltandchiligla
Ciao at Ricos, Edinburgh
A new Cicchetti & cocktail bar will bring Tuscan flavours to Edinburgh's New Town when it opens on November 11th. Ciao, a stand-alone cicchetti & cocktail bar within the chic Rico's Ristorante on North Castle Street, will look to celebrate Italy's iconic cocktail - The Negroni - as well as Italy's more informal dining style with Cicchetti served all day with an affordable lunch menu with two courses for £15 and three courses for £20. There will also be a full bar menu available all day, giving diners more options while Rico's serves more formal refined fine-dining Italian cuisine.
IG: @ciaoatricos
Cranside Winter Village, Glasgow
With ski gondolas, winter snugs, cosy forest huts, festive cocktails and of course, all of Glasgow’s best street food restaurants, Cranside Winter Village returns with Glasgow’s most instagrammable Christmas. The open air courtyard opening late November will be given a Scandic makeover for 2022 and transformed into a huge winter wonderland. The centrepiece - a giant Christmas tree adorned with twinkling festive lights - will add some sparkle to party goers and concert revellers this Winter in Finnieston.
IG: @cransidekitchen
Roxy Lanes, Edinburgh
As well as ice-free curling and ten-pin bowling, the new 25,000sq ft entertainment site on Rose Street will offer duckpin bowling, bank shot shuffleboard, street food and party drinks.
Edinburgh will be the 13th outlet for the chain, which already has branches in cities including Liverpool, Leeds, and Manchester.The site opening on 18th November will also be the brand’s first bowling alley in Scotland. IG: @roxylanesuk
Phil MacHugh
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
