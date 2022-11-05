In traditional Scottish gardens, are outdoor chrysanthemums still sporting their bronze and white curlicues and distinctive scent above the brown soil; or have they been vanquished by the utilitarian, all-year “potmums” of supermarket shelves? Thomas Hardy, who wrote this poem, would not approve if so.

LESLEY DUNCAN

THE LAST CHRYSANTHEMUM

Why should this flower delay so long

To show its tremulous plumes?

Now is the time of plaintive

robin-song,

While flowers are in their tombs.

Through the slow summer, when the sun

Called to each frond and whorl

That all he could for flowers was being done,

Why did it not uncurl?

It must have felt that fervid call

Although it took no heed,

Waking but now, when leaves like corpses fall,

And saps all retrocede.

Too late its beauty, lonely thing,

The season’s shine is spent,

Nothing remains for it but shivering

In tempests turbulent.

Had it a reason for delay,

Dreaming in witlessness

That for a bloom so delicately gay

Winter would stay its stress.

I talk as if the thing were born

With sense to work its mind;

Yet it is but one mask of many worn

By the Great Face behind.