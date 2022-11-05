Lachlan Goudie – Painting Paradise
5-26 November. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.
The scope of Lachlan Goudie’s work, right, is broad, incorporating portraiture, still life and landscape painting. This major solo exhibition is divided into five sections focusing on different locations across the world ranging from exploring Edinburgh New Town’s architectural interiors to exotic paradises such as the south of France.
https://scottish-gallery.co.uk/whats-on/painting-paradise/overview
Artists at Work
5 November-12 February. Entry free. Scottish National Portrait Gallery, 1 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JD.
This exhibition features art created by staff at the National Galleries of Scotland. Many talented artists work across the country’s galleries and this exhibition looks to celebrate their creativity. Visitors can explore a wide range of artistic disciplines including paintings, right, drawings, illustration, photography, sculpture and jewellery-making.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/artists-work-0
Like a Huge Scotland
5-27 November. Entry free. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
This exhibition, created by filmmaker Mark Cousins, tells the story of a day of great inspiration in the life of the late Scottish artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham. Visitors can discover this intense visual and surround-sound experience and explore images of the Grindelwald Glacier, Switerland, and enlarged paintings Barns-Graham made in tribute to it. This display is not only an elegy for a glacier that has disappeared due to global warming, but also a passionate tribute to Barns-Graham.
https://www.fruitmarket.co.uk/event/mark-cousinslike-a-huge-scotland
Emergence 3: International Photography Exhibition
5-30 November. Entry free. Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.
Emergence was an exhibition started in 2019 to help celebrate photographers and their photographic emergence and practice. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography is revisiting the exhibition to enable photographers to share their progress in creative practice.
https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com
Glasgow Print Fair
5 November. Entry fee. The Lighthouse, 11 Mitchell Lane, Glasgow, G1 3NU.
Glasgow Print Fair is a one-day market celebrating all things print. Visitors can browse and buy the works of exciting printmakers from across the UK and beyond. Discover the works of printmakers, designers, illustrators and artists.
http://glasgowprintfair.co.uk
She Rallies: Women’s Tennis in Focus
5-13 November. Entry Free. Argyle Street, Glasgow.
LTA and Getty Images present this public exhibition charting a visual journey through the history of the women’s game. The exhibition showcases and celebrates the rich history and bright future of women’s tennis at a time when the eyes of the sport will be on the Scottish city.
http://www.lta.org.uk/news/celebrating-women-in-tennis-with-she-rallies-exhibition-in-glasgow
Mixed Palette – Winter Exhibition
5 November-21 January. Entry free. Colinton Arts, 52 Bridge Road, Edinburgh, EH13 0LQ.
Discover a selection of work from over 15 Scottish artists, showcasing a range of media and subject matter. Some of the subjects exhibited include landscape and portraiture, suiting a variety of tastes and interests.
http://www.colinton-arts.co.uk
The Golden Hour: International Photography Exhibition
5-30 November. Entry free. Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.
Golden hour is the period of time in the day just after sunrise or just before sunset when an amazing array of colours can be captured. For the month of November, the Glasgow Gallery of Photography showcases the work of photographers that explore the world through this view.
https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com
Faces of Faith Exhibition
7-13 November. Entry free. Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1SR.
This exhibition is a showcase of Scotland’s diverse religious and cultural communities. Discover the photographs and stories of 16 people’s joys, challenges and complexities while living as a person of faith in Scotland.
https://scottishinterfaithweek.org/faces-of-faith-photography-and-storytelling-exhibition
Bernat Klein: Design in Colour
5 November-23 April. Entry free. National Museums of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, Eh1 1JF.
Explore the life and career of Bernat Klein, below, one of the 20th century’s leading forces in modernist design. Visitors can learn about Klein’s creative process and career through objects such as paintings, textiles, garments and examples of product design and branding and discover how his design ethos continues to inspire designers today.
https://www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/exhibitions/national-museum-of-scotland/bernat-klein-design-in-colour
Charlotte Cohen
