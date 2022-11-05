The Central Scotland Documentary Festival, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling,

until Monday

The Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling hosts the Central Scotland Documentary Festival this weekend with screenings of Brett Morgen’s Bowie film Moonage Daydream tonight and My Old School, about student imposter Brandon Lee, on Monday. But look out for other intriguing documentaries such as Mark Lyken’s portrait of Hawick, Notes From a Low Orbit (tomorrow, 3.30pm), and Real Fur (tonight, 5.45pm), which takes an unblinking look at Canada’s fur farming trade. There are 18 documentaries on show between now and Monday. For more details visit macrobertartscentre.org

James Yorkston, Gartmore Village Hall, Gartmore Stirling, Wednesday

Fresh from publishing his highly acclaimed new novel The Book of the Gaels (Jarvis Cocker and Sam Heughan are fans), here’s a great opportunity to catch James Yorkston, below, in his day job (evening job to be more chronologically accurate). Yorkston has been touring the country this year with fusion trio Yorkston Thorne Khan (albeit without Suhail Yusuf Khan because of visa issues) and even managed a couple of dates with The Second Hand Orchestra and Nina Persson, best known as the singer with The Cardigans (an album is also in the offing). But this intimate gig in Gartmore sees him play solo. Presented by Golden Hum it’s part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Tolbooth in Stirling.

Sugababes, Usher Hall, tonight, 02 Academy, Glasgow, Monday

As the song goes, “Can we bring yesterday back around?” Turns out we can. Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan, the original Sugababes line-up, are back together and appearing at a venue near you. Some 22 years since they released their debut single Overload, the trio hit the road with a greatest hits show. With a CV that takes in 18 top 10 hits, including six number one singles, there shouldn’t be much padding. Freak Like Me is our favourite, obvs. But then there’s also Push the Button.

Jessica Fostekew: Wench, The Stand, Glasgow, Monday, Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, Tuesday, The Stand, Edinburgh, Wednesday

Ageing, parenting and dating, as well as issues of identity and sexuality are all on the agenda for Jessica Fostekew, above, whose latest show returns to Scotland after a Fringe run in August. In Wench, the Guilty Feminist podcaster and Motherland star tackles plastic surgery and her relationships with men and women.

Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of), Kings Theatre, Glasgow,

Monday to Saturday

This all-female adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel arrives in Glasgow, offering a fresh twist on the story of Elizabeth Bennet, Darcy et al, courtesy of writer Isobel McArthur and director Paul Brotherston.