A man has died after apparently trying to rescue his dog after it fell into the sea in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to a report of concern for the 33-year-old at the city’s beach at about 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Coastguard teams were involved in trying to locate the man at sea.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood the dog was not recovered from the water.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

The sea conditions were said to have been rough at the time.