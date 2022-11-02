Organisers behind the critically-acclaimed global hit The Art of Banksy exhibition have announced it will come to Scotland in 2023.
The blockbuster exhibition has gathered 145 iconic pieces from private collections across the globe to create the world’s largest touring collection of authenticated and unique Banksy artworks.
Having travelled to Melbourne, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Washington DC, Boston, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg and London, The Art of Banksy will stop off in Glasgow next year.
Organisers note that it wil "offer the chance to experience the infamous artist’s most well-known works, alongside those rarely seen by the public, all on loan from private collectors including prints, canvases, limited-edition pieces, unique works and fascinating ephemera".
Visitors will also get a rare opportunity to see an overview of Banksy’s work from 2002 to 2017, offering visitors the chance to view the artist’s work in a way not possible on the street or in any museum or gallery.
Exact dates and the location of the Glasgow exhibition will be revealed in due course, however Banksy fans can join the advance waiting list to be amongst the first to find out here
