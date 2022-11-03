"The key thing to say is that flu really is back", said Professor Sir Peter Horby.
The much trickier question is, how much will it matter?
One worst-case scenario created by modellers envisioned that up to half of NHS beds could be occupied this winter by patients with a respiratory infection if Covid and flu rates boomed.
Already, however, there are signs that the current Covid wave has peaked - surprising scientists.
"I would have expected it to keep going up a bit," said Prof Horby, though he added that it is "not impossible" that the UK could see a second winter Covid wave if the currently dominant BA.5 strain is overtaken by BQ.1 - a seemingly more transmissible offshoot currently gaining ground in Europe.
READ MORE: Experts warn that impact of flu on NHS this year 'hard to predict'
There is also evidence that catching flu and Covid simultaneously can make people sicker.
On the other hand, flu vaccinations have been rolled out much earlier than usual this year. Already 76 per cent of over-65s have been jabbed, with most receiving a Covid booster at the same time.
When effective, flu vaccines roughly halve the risk of infection and severe illness. This year's formula has been tweaked to defend against an H3N2 'Bangladesh' strain and a newer H1N1swine flu derivative.
It appears to be a good match - though this can only really be gauged retrospectively.
In 2017, when Australia reported a record 233,453 cases and 745 deaths, the vaccine in use was subsequently deemed to have provided just 16% protection against hospitalisation.
Nonetheless, the case-fatality ratio was "on the low end" compared to the five-year average, according to Australian authorities.
Given that this year's figures - 308 deaths out of 225,332 confirmed cases - point to a case-fatality ratio that is less than half what it was in 2017, shouldn't we be reassured?
READ MORE: NHS preparing for 'significant excess deaths' this winter
Maybe. But not all flu deaths are counted; a more robust indicator is usually excess deaths.
Notably the winter of 2017/18 in Scotland saw the highest winter death toll this century - exceeding even the first winter with Covid.
The biggest problem for us now is that the NHS has no spare capacity left if admissions do surge.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here