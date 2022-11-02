Police in Edinburgh have made two arrests after two men were found dead at a property in the city.

Officers were called to a report of an incident at a flat in Greendykes Road in the capital around 8:25pm on Tuesday night.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have now been arrested in connection with the deaths.

Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing into the deaths.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 1 November 2022, police attended a report of an incident at a flat in Greendykes Road in Edinburgh.

“Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two men, aged 65 and 40, have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”