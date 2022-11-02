Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash which has forced the closure of the Tay Bridge.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A92 at around 5.55pm on Wednesday.

A lorry is reported to have overturned on the bridge in high winds.

Traffic Scotland warned that the bridge is set to be closed "for a considerable time in both directions” and advised motorists to divert via Perth.

The walkway will remain closed as well.

