Emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash which has forced the closure of the Tay Bridge.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A92 at around 5.55pm on Wednesday.

A lorry is reported to have overturned on the bridge in high winds.  

Traffic Scotland warned that the bridge is set to be closed "for a considerable time in both directions” and advised motorists to divert via Perth.

The walkway will remain closed as well.

Tayside Police tweeted: “Police and emergency services are currently in attendance at a crash on the A92, Tay Bridge, that happened around 5.55 pm on Wednesday, 2 November 2022. 

“The bridge is currently closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”