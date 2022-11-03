Glasgow climate activists have staged a protest outside the bank where they demonstrated every day during last year's COP26.
Four Extinction Rebellion Scotland (XR) activists locked themselves to an oil barrel with “JP Morgan” written on it at the main entrance to the bank’s offices in Waterloo Street on Thursday morning.
Gravestones with the words “Cop26 Failed” and “Cop27 Futile" were placed on the pavement while the activists held up banners reading “JP Morgan – World’s Dirtiest Bank”.
The demonstration comes as COP27 is set to see climate talks start in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak u-turns on decision to snub COP27
During last year's climate summit in Scotland, a number of demonstrations were held outside the office in the city's financial district.
This included one on November 2, 2021 when XR members blocked off Waterloo Street and staged a 'trillion dollar bash' outside the office of JP Morgan.
XR Scotland claims JP Morgan is funding the climate crisis.
Gary Jack, from XR Highlands and Islands, said: “Even JP Morgan’s own economists reported in February 2020 that the climate crisis threatens the survival of humanity and yet they are still actively promoting continued investments in fossil fuels.”
The activists are also taking action to highlight what they say is the “failure” of the Cop process.
Valerie King from XR Stirling said: “Cop27 will be a failure just like Cop26.
“Emissions are rising so much that it’s predicted that instead of a 1.5C increase in global heating, we are on a path to over 2.5C.
“Parts of the world are turning into unliveable disaster zones.”
JP Morgan declined to comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel