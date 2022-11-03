Glasgow climate activists have staged a protest outside the bank where they demonstrated every day during last year's COP26.

Four Extinction Rebellion Scotland (XR) activists locked themselves to an oil barrel with “JP Morgan” written on it at the main entrance to the bank’s offices in Waterloo Street on Thursday morning.

Gravestones with the words “Cop26 Failed” and “Cop27 Futile" were placed on the pavement while the activists held up banners reading “JP Morgan – World’s Dirtiest Bank”.

The demonstration comes as COP27 is set to see climate talks start in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday.

During last year's climate summit in Scotland, a number of demonstrations were held outside the office in the city's financial district.

This included one on November 2, 2021 when XR members blocked off Waterloo Street and staged a 'trillion dollar bash' outside the office of JP Morgan.

XR Scotland claims JP Morgan is funding the climate crisis.

Gary Jack, from XR Highlands and Islands, said: “Even JP Morgan’s own economists reported in February 2020 that the climate crisis threatens the survival of humanity and yet they are still actively promoting continued investments in fossil fuels.”

The activists are also taking action to highlight what they say is the “failure” of the Cop process.

Valerie King from XR Stirling said: “Cop27 will be a failure just like Cop26.

“Emissions are rising so much that it’s predicted that instead of a 1.5C increase in global heating, we are on a path to over 2.5C.

“Parts of the world are turning into unliveable disaster zones.”

JP Morgan declined to comment.